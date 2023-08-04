Highland Demolition

Demolition crews last week work to tear down Highland High School's D Wing, which was gutted by an April 21 fire.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — The Pocatello-Chubbuck school board is asking local residents to weigh in on the future of Highland High School during a community forum next week.

The school district recently released an informational fact sheet about some future planning options for rebuilding after the April 21 fire at Highland, began the process to demolish the school's damaged D Wing, and provided updates for Highland students returning to their school for the district's first day of classes on Aug. 23.

Highland Demolition

The demolition of Highland High School's fire-gutted D Wing began last week. 
Community Forum

Local residents can weigh in on the future of Highland High School during a community forum set to be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Century High School auditorium.

guest141

What happened to the option of simply rebuilding with the insurance funds without hosing the local property taxpayers with a property tax increase? SD25 once again proves they are out of touch with reality and don't give a hoot about the community that is struggling with increased costs for everything without much in the way of increased income.

