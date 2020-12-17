This March 2020 photo provided by Lionel Womack shows Womack at home in Kansas City, Kan. Womack alleges in a lawsuit filed Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, that he sustained serious injuries to his back, pelvis, thigh as well as to his right knee, ankle and foot after Kiowa County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Rodriguez drove over him during an Aug.15 2020, encounter. The incident — which was recorded on the dashcam of a Pratt County deputy who assisted in the chase — shows the Kiowa County deputy using his patrol truck to catch up to Womack, who was on foot after he fled during a traffic stop.