POCATELLO — A jury convicted 27-year-old Justin Beasley, of Fort Hall, on Thursday for the second-degree murder of Austin Pevo, 23, of Fort Hall, following a trial in federal court.
Beasley faces up to life in prison and is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 26 before Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye.
U.S. Attorney Jack Haycock said Pevo's mother dropped him off at a home in Fort Hall where he'd been hired to cut firewood on Feb. 3, 2019. Beasley and some other people were at the home. Beasley got into an argument with Pevo and subsequently stabbed him, Haycock said.
Haycock said Beasley and a couple of other people who were at the home then dumped Pevo's body in a remote location in Arbon Valley. Haycock said the other individuals were cooperating witnesses in the trial.
Pevo's mother reported him missing, and Fort Hall police started an investigation. In August of 2019, Haycock said a woman who had been at the home came forward to Fort Hall police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and disclosed that Pevo had been stabbed and named the three individuals who were involved in moving his body. Haycock said the owner of the home cooperated with authorities and took them to where Pevo's body had been left.
DNA testing confirmed the remains were Pevo's, Haycock said.
Beasley was indicted for second-degree murder on sept. 24, 2019. His trial spanned from Monday through Thursday.