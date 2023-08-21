Lawsuit03.JPG (copy)

Lindsay Hecox goes for her daily run through her neighborhood’s park in Boise on April 14, 2020. Hecox challenged Idaho’s law barring transgender girls and women from participating on female student teams.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

A federal court of appeals upheld a block of Idaho’s law barring transgender girls and women from participating on female student teams.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld an injunction on the law, which passed in 2020. The law was challenged by Boise State University student Lindsay Hecox and a then-Boise High School soccer player who is called “Jane Doe” in court documents. The ACLU of Idaho and Legal Voice are representing the two athletes.

