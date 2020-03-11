The FBI, the Rexburg Police Department, and numerous law enforcement agencies investigating cases related to Lori Vallow and her missing children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, are meeting this week in Salt Lake City to coordinate, review, and share information.
This is not a new effort. Similar coordination meetings have been routinely conducted since the beginning of these investigations.
As sensitive matters may be discussed, and as the investigations remain active and ongoing, we are not providing any further information about the meetings.