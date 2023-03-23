Bingham County Commissioner Whitney Manwaring and lawyer and Idaho state legislator Dustin Manwaring represent two generations of politics as father and son. The two bounce their ideas off of each other on myriad political topics, often keeping each other up late at night on the phone.
“(When talking on the phone), Dustin explains what he's thinking and why he voted the way he did,” Whitney said. “Dusty looks at stuff down the road, like what is this going to hold up in the court system and things like that. He definitely does research on those issues. … I rely on him for several things. There are some pretty close ties to the county and state legislatures to go through issues and try to figure out solutions for new bills or tweak bills or things like that.”
Though they’re so far apart, there are still several similarities between the county and state political issues.
“We have two very different issues. Local issues, whether it's planning and zoning or local tax issues, (are different),” Dustin said. “I deal with a lot of similar issues, but different impacts and different decision points at the state level. But it is helpful to kind of have a different perspective and to be able to visit with some of the issues that we each deal with. At the end of the day, we each make our own decision and do what's best for the constituents we represent. We’re similar in some ways but very different in other ways.”
Whitney’s wife is also heavily involved in politics.
“She's been a precinct chairperson for around 20 years and is involved in it pretty heavily in the Republican party,” Whitney said. “Between the three of us, we probably can't go anywhere without talking about some kind of politics or some issues that are going on in the state, federal or local government.”
Before becoming the county commissioner, Whitney worked as a firefighter and a farmer. He worked in the fire department for 23 years and raised all of his children on the farm.
“I never had the desire to be in politics,” Whitney said. “I think the gratitude I felt for helping people and taking care of problems made me decide to run. It's always nice to help people through their problems. The biggest thing to me probably is listening and getting ideas from the constituents and then figuring out the best possible solution to take care of issues that come about in the county. When it all turns out and things work out in the end, it makes it worthwhile. I tell everybody that over the years I've gone from putting out house fires to putting out people fires.”
Dustin was shocked to see his father run for county commissioner, though he helped him with his first campaign in the early 2010s.
“I think it was a surprise as much to me as anybody in our family when he decided to run the first time,” Dustin said.
When Dustin was in law school, he was involved with some presidential campaigns in Iowa, including Mitt Romney’s.
“The campaign had an influence on me in the way that I saw him handle issues and deal with things,” Dustin said.
When he ran his first campaign, Dustin had some doubts since there hadn’t been another Republican that had won a seat in his district for a while.
“I knew it was kind of a long shot, but I thought it could be done,” Dustin said. “I worked pretty hard. I knocked on thousands of doors and did the best work I could to get elected. (My family was also) a lot of help to me especially with getting signs out and helping with parades.”
Dustin has a wife and two children and he says that “over the years as my kids have gotten into school it’s become harder being away in Boise during the week or for a few months. I feel like I have strong support at home and strong family ties. If I didn’t have (their help), I wouldn’t be doing this,” Dustin said.
Both Dustin and Whitney are proud of the work they do and expressed their appreciation for the community.
“I think we both see this as ways to support communities that we grew up in and that we love,” Dustin said.
