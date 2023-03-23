Dustin Manwaring, left, and his father Whitney Manwaring

Dustin Manwaring, left, and his father Whitney Manwaring

 Photo courtesy of Dustin Manwaring

Bingham County Commissioner Whitney Manwaring and lawyer and Idaho state legislator Dustin Manwaring represent two generations of politics as father and son. The two bounce their ideas off of each other on myriad political topics, often keeping each other up late at night on the phone.

“(When talking on the phone), Dustin explains what he's thinking and why he voted the way he did,” Whitney said. “Dusty looks at stuff down the road, like what is this going to hold up in the court system and things like that. He definitely does research on those issues. … I rely on him for several things. There are some pretty close ties to the county and state legislatures to go through issues and try to figure out solutions for new bills or tweak bills or things like that.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.