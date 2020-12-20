ROGERSON — A father and son died in a crash at Salmon Dam Saturday evening, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said.
Chris Patterson, 58, of Burley, was eastbound on the dam in a Dodge pickup pulling a camp trailer at 6:30 p.m. when the vehicle hit ice, slid into the barrier wall on the passenger side, and then went over the edge of the barrier on the opposite side, falling about 250 feet, the Sheriff's Office said in a Sunday statement.
The trailer detached from the truck and remained on the road.
Twin Falls County deputies and Search and Rescue, Magic Valley Paramedics and SORT, Air St. Luke’s, Salmon Tract Fire and Filer QRU responded.
Patterson's son, Nathaniel Patterson, 18, of Burley, was a passenger in the pickup at the time of the crash.
Both died of their injuries on scene.