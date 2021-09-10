Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
On Friday, September 10, at approximately 6:30 AM, Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle fatality crash on US95 at Howe Road, just north of Wilder.
A Ford Focus driven by a 60-year-old male from Ontario, OR, was traveling southbound on US95 when the vehicle stopped to yield to oncoming northbound traffic prior to turning eastbound on Howe Road.
A 2007 GMC Yukon, driven by a 24 year-old female from Fruitland, was traveling southbound on US95.
Then it struck the rear of the Ford Focus, pushing the vehicle into the northbound lane where it was struck by a 2006 International dump truck pulling a flatbed trailer, driven by a 40 year-old male from Boise.
All occupants of the GMC Yukon were transported to a local hospital.
The driver of the Ford Focus died of their injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Ford Focus and the dump truck were wearing their seat belts.
The front seat occupants of the Yukon were not wearing seat belts.
The roadway was blocked for approximately 3 and a half hours.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.