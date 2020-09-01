JEROME — On Aug. 18 at 3:29 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single motorcycle crash at South Lincoln St. and West Ave. D., in Jerome.
Robert Skinner, 55, of Jerome, was traveling on a 2003 Yamaha Motorcycle eastbound on West Ave. D. Skinner turned southbound on South Lincoln St. where he lost control and the motorcycle overturned. Skinner was ejected and was not wearing a helmet.
Skinner was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, in Idaho Falls, where he succumbed to his injuries Monday. Next of kin has been notified.