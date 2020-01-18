POCATELLO — A south Pocatello fence business was destroyed by a fast-moving fire on Saturday that was caused by sparks from welding igniting a blanket, fire officials said.
Employees at Buetts Fence Co. reported the fire at the business in the 6500 block of South Fifth Avenue around 2:20 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.
The Pocatello and Pocatello Valley fire departments as well as Bannock County Search and Rescue quickly responded but the flames soon spread to engulf the entire building.
As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday the fire had been contained to what remained of the building but the flames were still burning in several spots. Smoke from the fire could be seen from several miles away.
Homes and other businesses are located near Buetts Fence but firefighters successfully kept the fire away from those other nearby structures.
Firefighters said they expected to remain at the scene extinguishing the fire until late Saturday night.
The fire had not resulted in any injuries as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday but the building that housed Buetts Fence had been transformed into burning ruins by the flames.
Authorities said they aren’t sure whether the building was insured.
Fire officials said the fire started when Buetts Fence employees were welding and some of the resulting sparks ignited a nearby blanket. That small fire quickly grew into an inferno that consumed the entire building. Firefighters said the fences stored in the building were highly combustible and fueled the fire’s spread.
The fire resulted in South Fifth Avenue being partially blocked by fire trucks for several hours.
Fire officials said Buetts Fence had only been in business for about a year at its South Fifth Avenue location north of Century High School and south of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.