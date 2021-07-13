POCATELLO - A Pocatello family of entrepreneurs has started a business to change oil and do light repairs on people's vehicles on their driveways so customers don't have to go out to an auto shop.
James Wallace and wife Kassie, who have eight kids with seven at home, decided to to start the business Dec. 30 and have been doing it now for several months.
And it came about because Wallace wanted to be able to spend more time at home.
“I've been in the oil field for 10 years and about four years ago I decided to try and make a change and get out of the fields so I could be home every night with my family,” James said.
But while the idea was there the funding wasn't right off the bat.
“So we had to save up to get enough money to where we could purchase the van and the system and start the business,” he said.
And they came up with the name for the new company: Wally's Lube 'n go.
They will do oil changes and light maintenance and replace windshield wipers and rotate tires on people's vehicles in their driveways to spare homeowners the trouble.
That way people don't have to pile their kids into their vehicle to take it to the nearest shop for an oil change or light maintenance, James Wallace said.
And that's not to mention also getting the extra task of keeping track of all the kids while at the repair shop.
“We will come to your business or your home and do your oil change right in your driveway,” he said. “It's convenient for sure.”
They will even get rid of the oil in an approved fashion to spare the vehicle owners that task.
And the service has the added advantage of not having someone driving a customer's vehicle home from the shop, James said.
They also have a company mechanic with long experience who can perform most any needed work.
He can also perform light repairs on vehicles such as replacing the brakes or changing a windshield wiper.
But he won't do anything substantial that would require, for instance, taking pieces of the engine off, Wallace said.
They will, however, suggest that a vehicle owner get something looked at in a repair shop if it appears like it's needed.
Then it's up to the vehicle owner to decide what they would like to do from that point.
“So we do all that for you while you're in the convenience of your home or even if you're out watching a movie,” James Wallace said.
And he says the pandemic helped spark the whole idea.
During that time he got to thinking about all the items and services that can easily be brought to a person's residence — such as oil changes.
“This way it doesn't matter how long it takes because you're still conveniently in your own home,” he said.
So he started looking at the idea.
And while it had been done before in other places it's wasn't being done in the the Pocatello and Chubbuck area.
“When covid hit and I got laid off that was a big push to get it done,” Wallace said. “It made us finally take the plunge.”
And the response to the business so far has been positive.
“I think everybody was excited that they didn't have to leave work on their break or whatever to go get it done,” James said. “And they don't have to load up the kids.”
So thus far things have been going OK.
And to further raise public awareness of their new service they've been advertising, he said.
The Wallace's business is currently promoted on Facebook and also on electronic billboards around the Pocatello-Chubbuck area.
He says that the advertising costs add a little bit of overhead, but the business has been going well.
“Right now it's paying for itself,” James said. “We're just trying to get it to pay for itself a little more.”
The licensed and insured business, whose motto is “We make changes so you don't have to” can be called for an appointment at 208-241-4683.