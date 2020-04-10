POCATELLO — A local teacher who is battling brain cancer and her family made good on their goal of creating lasting memories together over spring break.
They just weren't the memories they'd planned on making, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the winter, the community rallied in support of the family of Cally Carlson, a fourth-grade teacher at Tendoy Elementary School who wished to take her family on a cruise of the Mexican Riviera following a recurrence of brain cancer.
The family sold out of the toffee they made to help fund the trip. The student body of Franklin Middle School organized a winter carnival that raised $5,000 toward the cruise. Furthermore, a local organization that seeks to grant wishes for adults with serious illnesses, called the Enriching Lives and Families Project, presented the family with a $10,000 check, and a raffle organized by Pieper's Economy Heating, Cooling and Plumbing raised $2,000 for them.
Amid the coronavirus crisis, however, the cruise was canceled. Cally Carlson's husband, John Carlson, explained they planned to go to Disneyland in California as a good alternative. The day after the family decided on its Plan B, however, Disneyland announced it was closing due to coronavirus.
In lieu of the cruise of a lifetime, the family settled on experiencing new adventures much closer to home. During spring break, they made day trips to attractions in Soda Springs, Twin Falls and Afton, Wyoming.
The family witnessed an eruption of the world's only captive geyser, located in Soda Springs. While in the small Caribou County city, they also tasted the natural spring water from Hooper Springs.
"We'd lived in Pocatello all of our lives, and we'd never taken the kids to see the geyser at Soda Springs," John Carlson said.
They went to see Caldron Linn, a Snake River waterfall east of Murtaugh. The natural attraction, also known as Star Falls, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. It's the location where the Pacific Fur Company's Overland Party opted to abandon canoeing the Snake River in 1811 on its expedition to the Pacific Ocean. The party continued on land from that point.
The family also visited Shoshone Falls near Twin Falls. On another day trip, their destination was the Star Valley Wyoming Temple in Afton, which the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints built in 2016.
The family made a point of doing a lot of horseback riding, too.
The Carlsons are awaiting a refund of their cruise package and hope to still make their eagerly anticipated cruise vacation, possibly over either Thanksgiving break or Christmas break. They'll wait until they see some evidence of the coronavirus outbreak subsiding before scheduling anything.
"It doesn't make any sense to plan something just to cancel it again," John Carlson said. "Our kids were so devastated and disappointed by it. We don't want to get their hopes up just to have it dashed."
Cally Carlson's brain tumor has resumed growing, prompting her doctors to end a clinical study with an experimental drug. She's back on radiation — even though her first tumor was treated with radiation in 2014 and doctors don't like to administer a second round of radiation treatments within the same decade. Her chemotherapy has been delayed until she finishes with radiation at the end of this month to avoid overly taxing her immune system amid the coronavirus outbreak.
John Carlson said the treatments leave her feeling tired. It's uncertain if she'll feel up to taking the cruise several months from now.
"That's one of the things that's so upsetting about not going on this cruise is she was feeling great these last few weeks," he said.
Cally Carlson has continued teaching. As her colleagues have done amid Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25's soft closure due to the coronavirus, she recently made the transition to teaching her students remotely, often using video software. She plans to remain a part of Tendoy's faculty when the next school year commences in the fall, as well.
John Carlson said the family has been moved by the community's support.
"The community has just been wonderful. My wife she just barely posted an update on her health in Facebook, and there’s just a lot of neat comments that have come in — very uplifting," John Carlson said. "We have a lot of friends in community who have dug deep into their pockets and hearts."