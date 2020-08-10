The family of a missing Chubbuck man is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to him being found.
Karl Lockhart, 32, was reported missing by his family on July 14. His last known location was in Chubbuck and he last had contact with his family on June 17.
His father, Emmett Lockhart, said things had been going well for his son prior to his disappearance.
"He was doing really well. He had just started up a new landscaping business," Emmett Lockhart said.
Police said Lockhart has medical conditions that require him to have regular access to medications. Police are investigating several tips they have already received from the public.
Lockhart is 5-foot-10 and weighs 205 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, police said.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should call the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.