The family and friends of Dallin Overmeyer holding signs and flowers in front of Fred Meyer on Thursday as they work to raise awareness during Suicide Prevention Month. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — The family of a local man who took his own life last month worked to raise awareness and to destigmatize the social phenomenon as Suicide Prevention Month comes to an end.

Dallin Overmeyer died of suicide on Aug. 27 when he crashed his car on Interstate 15 in Pocatello. The car overturned and caught fire and Overmeyer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Overmeyer penned a suicide note that was posted to Facebook just hours before the crash.

A note about Dallin Overmeyer and flowers left by his family on the windshield of a car parked at Fred Meyer in Pocatello on Thursday.
The bench and plaque recently installed at Centennial Park in Pocatello about suicide prevention.

