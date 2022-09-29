POCATELLO — The family of a local man who took his own life last month worked to raise awareness and to destigmatize the social phenomenon as Suicide Prevention Month comes to an end.
Dallin Overmeyer died of suicide on Aug. 27 when he crashed his car on Interstate 15 in Pocatello. The car overturned and caught fire and Overmeyer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Overmeyer penned a suicide note that was posted to Facebook just hours before the crash.
Thursday would have been Overmeyer's 26th birthday. To help raise awareness about suicide prevention, his family on Thursday handed out cards about Overmeyer and flowers in front of Fred Meyer in Pocatello, which is where he was working at the time of his death.
“It's been a little over a month since he took his life and today is his birthday so we wanted to do something to honor him,” said Kayla Overmeyer, Dallin’s younger sister. “We figured that spreading suicide awareness would be the way to do it.”
Holding signs that read, “Fight for Dallin,” “Don’t Give Up Call 988,” “Your Life Matters,” and “Scatter Sunshine,” Kayla, her husband, her younger brother and a family friend shared Dallin’s story with folks entering or leaving Fred Meyer and also handed out flowers and placed some on the windshields of cars.
“Dallin was such a kind-hearted person,” said Austin Overmeyer, Dallin’s younger brother. “
Kayla added, “We always call him sunshine, because he was always super bright, always brightening people's day and was just a really nice guy, always smiling at everyone and saying hello. He would always say that he tried to make at least one person’s day every day.”
Suicide is a public health issue in Idaho and the state had the 11th highest rate of suicide within the U.S. in 2019, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. In 2020, 421 Idahoans died by suicide. It’s the state's ninth most common cause of death and the rate of suicide is 1.4 times higher in Idaho in comparison to the national average. It’s the second leading cause of death for Idahoans ages 15 to 34 and for males up to age 44.
Dallin’s death was a shock to his family, who were aware that he struggled with depression but also said he expressed feelings of optimism days before he died.
“He told us that he was feeling so happy and doing better just a few days beforehand so we are not sure if something happened that day or what but it was just all of a sudden,” Kayla said.
Kayla said she is hopeful that people who are contemplating suicide or that people who know others that are struggling will be able to recognize the warning signs and know when to seek help from a mental health provider.
The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) says that when people say they want to die, that they are carrying great guilt or shame or feel as if they are being a burden to others are behaviors that someone may be thinking about suicide. People may express feelings of emptiness, hopelessness, sadness and anxiety or they may have a change in behavior such as eating or sleeping less, using drugs or alcohol or making plans or researching ways to die such as finding out how to obtain a gun.
“If these warning signs apply to you or someone you know, get help as soon as possible, particularly if the behavior is new or has increased recently,” NIMH says on its website.
Resources are available by calling or texting 988 or chatting with a live person at 988lifeline.org.
In Idaho, suicide and crisis assistance can be accessed by calling the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline at 208-398-4357. People can also access a national crisis text line by texting “HELLO” to 741741. More information is available by visiting nimh.nih.gov/suicideprevention.
For the Overmeyers, they believe some of the best ways to help destigmatize suicide is to not be afraid to talk about it.
“You have to get comfortable talking about suicide,” Kayla said. “I know that when Dallin first passed away, a lot of family members were like, ‘Do we say it's suicide?’ You just have to say, yes, like, it's not something to be embarrassed about, or to be quiet about. If you want to spread awareness about something you just have to kind of say it as it is.”
The Overmeyers handing out flowers in Dallin’s honor comes two days after Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad declared in a proclamation that the Gate City will officially recognize September as Suicide Prevention Month.
Blad read the proclamation at Centennial Park in Pocatello on Tuesday where a bench was recently erected for suicide prevention.
The bench was established by Community Suicide Prevention of Eastern Idaho, a nonprofit suicide prevention group based in Idaho Falls. The bench in Pocatello is the third of its kind, following two others installed in Rigby and Idaho Falls.
A plaque near the bench reads, “Sit awhile. Feel angel wings wrapped around you. You are Loved and never Forgotten.”
The plaque also states, "This bench was established by survivors of suicide loss in 2022. It marks a place of remembrance, hope and love.”
The bench was designed by artist Carrie Wildman and when the sun hits the bench just right, it casts a shadow of the word “Hope” on the ground beside it.
