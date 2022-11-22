Jack blood drive

Jack Moser with several ghostly goodies, including packages of fake blood, he passed out to all who donated at the “Help Count Jackula” blood drive held the last week of October.

 Photo courtesy of Amber Peterson

POCATELLO — Thanks to the generous support from the community, 8-year-old Jack Moser helped save potentially 101 lives in the month of October.

With the help of his mother, Amber Peterson, and his family, the animal cartoonist and monkey-bar enthusiast held the “Help Count Jackula” blood drive during the Halloween season, where he passed out fake blood drinks and ghostly gifts to all who donated.

Jack Moser with teacher Gunter

Jack Moser with one of his favorite teachers, Jen Gunter, of Chubbuck Elementary School, as she gives blood.

