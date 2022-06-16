Family Medical Clinic of Chubbuck is hosting an event on Friday to raise awareness to Men's Health Month. The event, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature food trucks and fitness competitions with cash and other prizes.
Dr. Scott Barlow, a family medicine provider in Chubbuck and the only residency trained nurse practitioner in the region, organized the event, which his practice will host in its parking lot at 476 E. Chubbuck Rd.
It's called "Max Out for Men's Health" and it will feature push-up, plank, deadlift and bench competitions for anyone who wants to participate.
The winners in each competition could win between $100 and $500. For children, free cotton candy and a pass to Geronimo's are on the line.
The event is free and open to the community and will also have health-related vendors on hand, raffles and other fun activities for people to enjoy.
There also could be an arm-wrestling match between Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad and Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England, according to Barlow, who challenged the mayors, though they haven't confirmed whether they'll take the challenge.
Barlow said he and his colleagues, Lindsay Sorensen and Kimmi Young, decided to organize this event to spend time with members of the community and raise aware to men's health, which Barlow said is often overlooked.
"The way I phrase it is men are the most self-neglected group of people when it comes to their health in society, so we want guys to know that there's a place where somebody really takes an interest in their health," Barlow said. "I'm not necessarily a specialist in men's health, but it is something that is a huge focus of what we do at (Family Medical Clinic)."
For more information on the event or to get involved, find Family Medical Clinic of Chubbuck on Facebook or visit www.familymedchubbuck.com.