The family members and friends of a missing man with local ties have started a Facebook page dedicated to finding him.
The former Eastern Idaho resident, Harry L. Montgomery, who goes by Sonny, has been missing for nearly three weeks. Friends are spreading the word about his disappearance and updates on the search for him on the page “Find Sonny (Harry) Montgomery.”
Friends say Montgomery stopped in Downey on Jan. 10. He was in the process of moving to Troy, Montana, at that time.
But just a few days later, his vehicle was found abandoned on the side of Interstate 15 near Dillon, Montana.
Beaverhead County sheriff’s officials in Montana say there were two dogs found in the vehicle. Both animals were OK and were taken to a local animal shelter.
Friends say one of the dogs, a Pomeranian, was Montgomery’s emotional support animal, and he always kept the dog close.
Authorities in Beaverhead County conducted a search for Montgomery last week but say they didn’t find anything that could lead them to the missing man.
They’re asking anyone with information about Montgomery’s whereabouts to contact them at 406-683-3700. Locally, people can also contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.
Idaho State Police currently list Montgomery as an endangered missing person.
He is described as being a white male with brown hair and green eyes, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing roughly 165 pounds. He has a scar on his back and neck and a tattoo on his right shoulder.
Friends say his eye color is closer to hazel and the tattoo on his shoulder is of a black rose.