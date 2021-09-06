Sandy, Utah, resident Justin Park, who won his fifth title in the men’s event during the 21st annual Pocatello Marathon on Saturday, says he enjoys participating in the event.
But he adds that it takes several days after the event to get back to normal after pushing his limits for the marathon.
He captured his fifth title at the event and still holds the course record.
In the women’s category, Penny Parrish, of Pocatello, claimed her 10th title.
“I just like to improve my times and get faster, plus it’s good exercise,” Parrish said.
Park says he enjoys distance running mainly for the physical and mental health benefits. But at least once a year he’ll make time to run a marathon or two while he’s at it.
“I’ll take time off for a couple races,” he said.
These include a marathon in Utah at Saint George in the Southwest part of the state on the Arizona border.
“In a good year I’ll hit both Pocatello and Saint George,” he said.
Saint George is typically the last marathon he’ll run for the season.
He’s also run the Boston Marathon a couple times and the New York City marathon, which is one of the largest marathons in the world.
“It’s a great way to stay in shape and I would encourage people to get involved,” Park said.
He says some people are motivated to run by the competitive aspect of the event.
But he and his wife, whom he met in his junior year on the track team at high school, just like to run.
“So it was initially running that brought us together and we both still do it today pretty regularly,” he said.
He says his wife doesn’t like to race, but they both find joy and fitness in running consistently.
“It’s a great way to keep your body healthy,” he said.
He was in his early 20s when he got into running half marathons and marathons and those have become his favorite distances.
He says it’s been really helpful over the past year during the lockdown to get out and go running, which is something it’s possible to do and still maintain social distancing.
He also has friends whom he will run with on a regular basis.
And Park, 41, says he enjoys coming to the Pocatello event.
“I did it the first year and it was just a really good experience and so that’s what’s kept me coming back every year,” he said.
He still does it well. He was only about 10 minutes short of his record time in this year’s marathon.
A total of 610 people participated in the annual event in various classes this year, according to organizers. Over the last few years there have been between 700 to 1,000 participants.
Park says the weather seems to be reliably nice for the race.
“You can almost always count on great weather on that weekend for some reason,” he said.
He says it’s a really well organized marathon, it has great volunteers, it’s a beautiful course and the people in Pocatello are really friendly.
He says the first time he ran the race he enjoyed it.
He says his kids look forward to going to Pocatello to stay in a hotel and watch him race, he said.
“It’s just a little weekend tradition,” he said.
But Park adds that people don’t have to run marathons to get the benefit of exercise from running.
“Any distance is fine if you can run down the street or around the block,” he said. “That’s the beauty about it is you can do it in so many places and it’s really efficient and a good way to get out and feel free,” Park said.
He says its easy to do, it’s essentially a weight bearing exercise, and people don’t have be be a marathon runner to participate in it.
He says in the summer of 2011 he was considering running in the Saint George Marathon when he just happened to run across a mention of the Pocatello Marathon.
And since it was only an hour and a half drive from Salt Lake City he signed up to participate.
