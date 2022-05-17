Falling in Reverse and Papa Roach are co-headlining a 2022 U.S. tour that includes a stop at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this summer.
Dubbed the “Rockzilla” tour, the bill also includes Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves.
The tour kicks off on July 27 in East Providence, Rhode Island, with dates booked in 24 cities across the U.S. before a final show on August 31 in Nashville, Tennessee.
The show at the amphitheatre in Pocatello is set for August 19. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday via Ticketmaster. VIP tickets for the show in Pocatello are available now by visiting this link.
"We are very glad to bring out such a phenomenal lineup," Falling In Reverse's Ronnie Radke told Loudwire.com. “Fans have asked for years for a FIR/Papa Roach tour, and now the time has finally come. Not to mention Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves are also on the bill. This will be a tour to remember."
Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix added, “We’re thrilled to bring an absolutely packed lineup — an evening of non-stop rock, to some amazing cities this summer. We haven’t been to some of these cities in a long time. ... Only right that we celebrate with these amazing bands, who all are bringing heat of their own!”
Papa Roach are currently touring in support of their recently released “Ego Trip” album, while Falling in Reverse issued the song "Zombified" earlier this year in advance of a new EP. Hollywood Undead have released the singles "Chaos" and "Wild in the Streets" already this year in anticipation of a new album, while Bad Wolves dropped their "Dear Monsters" album last year featuring their new vocalist Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz.
"We are super excited about this show," said Bannock County Event Center Director Scott Crowther. "This is a great show to get the people in our community out for a good time. This is a huge show and perfect for our venue."
July 27 — East Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Pavilion
July 29 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre
July 30 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 31 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Aug. 2 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena
Aug. 3 — Middletown, N.Y. @ Summerstage At OCFS
Aug. 4 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater At Lakeview
Aug. 6 — Bay City, Mich. @ Veteran's Memorial Park
Aug. 7 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theatre
Aug. 9 — Sturgis, S.D. @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip
Aug. 10 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
Aug. 12 — Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Casino Battery Park
Aug. 13 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino Backwaters Stage
Aug. 14 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Capital Credit Union Park
Aug. 16 — Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Aug. 19 — Pocatello, Idaho @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 — Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Aug. 21 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 — Irvine, Calif. @ Fivepoint Amphitheater
Aug. 25 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Aug. 27 — El Paso, Texas @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center
Aug. 29 — Kansas City, Kan. @ Azura Amp
Aug. 30 — Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amphitheater
Aug. 31 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium