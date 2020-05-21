IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has released details about Deputy Wyatt Maser’s funeral arrangements.
The procession will begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Wood Funeral Home in Idaho Falls and head toward Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. The news release said the procession will travel south on Ammon Road, then west on East Sunnyside Road to Yellowstone Highway, then south to the cemetery.
The sheriff’s office asked the public to avoid the area as much as possible, warning that there will be more traffic and parked cars between First Street and 17th Street near Ammon Road starting at 11 a.m.
A viewing will be held at Woods Funeral Home starting at noon. The viewing will be limited to only 10 people at a time, with priority given to Maser’s friends and family.
Though funerals for law enforcement officers sometimes see officers nationwide travel to pay their respects, the sheriff’s office is asking that police attend only if they are Idaho law enforcement or with the Natrona County, Wyoming, Sheriff’s Office, due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
A memorial fund has been set up for Maser’s family under the account name “Bonneville County FOP, Wyatt Maser Memorial Account.” Those wishing to donate can contact ISU Credit Union at 208-235-7100.