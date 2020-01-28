POCATELLO — Police are investigating an incident involving a letter several local citizens and businesses received this week that claims a Gate City resident has created a local antifa group and is recruiting members to take part in a training program in Oregon.
The Pocatello Police Department confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that it’s investigating the incident as a form of harassment after the person named in the letter as the antifa group’s co-founder, Patricia Karabelnikoff of Pocatello, contacted police to inform them she did not author the letter, had no idea of its existence and that this is not the first time she has been the center of an attempt to smear and disparage her.
“I did not send this and had no idea letters with my name on it were being sent until I received multiple letters that were undelivered in my mailbox,” Karabelnikoff said. “We are not these kinds of people. We are angry and scared that someone will retaliate against us for something we had no part of whatsoever.”
The Idaho State Journal obtained a copy of the fake antifa recruitment letter on Tuesday morning. In addition to listing Karabelnikoff as the co-founder of The ANTIFA Rainbow Group, the letter encourages anyone who is interested in attending a specialized training in Oregon to show up to Karabelnikoff’s residence with a resume while also wearing a mask and carrying bear mace.
“We are currently accepting resumes for an elite group that we are putting together for a visit to Oregon to get some specialized training, so we can protest properly and make a difference here in Southeastern Idaho,” the undated letter reads. “So if you would like to join us and dislike America like we do then show some enthusiasm and bring a bottle of bear mace and a mask and we will take your resume much more seriously and add you to the Oregon training team list.”
The letter lists Karabelnikoff's Pocatello address on its front as well as in the text inside.
Antifa, short for anti-fascist, is a political protest movement made up of autonomous groups affiliated by their militant opposition to fascism and other forms of extreme right-wing ideology. According to the New York-based Anti-Defamation League, “The anti-fascist protest movement known as antifa gained new prominence in the United States after the white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. In Charlottesville and at many subsequent events held by white supremacists or right-wing extremists, antifa activists have aggressively confronted what they believe to be authoritarian movements and groups.”
The beginning of the fake antifa recruitment letter distributed in Pocatello includes a call to action for anyone who may be treated differently for their sexual orientation, race or citizen status.
“We are the ANTIFA Rainbow Group, which is sick and tired of people thinking America was ever great,” the letter reads. “If you are sick of being treated different because you are gay, Hispanic, bisexual, lesbian, black, Indian, Muslim, Asian or an illegal immigrant then ANTIFA is for you.”
Further, the letter suggests the group supports repealing the Second Amendment, taking away the guns of all Americans, kneeling during the national anthem and “only teaching our children all the negative things and the truth about America in school.”
The letter concludes by inviting those who want to join the antifa group to Karabelnikoff’s home for two-hour meetings twice a week, which has caused Karabelnikoff great concern for her safety.
“How can we even go about defending ourselves from something like this?” Karabelnikoff said. “We live in a triplex and are terrified that someone will try and shoot up our home or throw a brick through our window and will actually target the wrong home."
Karabelnikoff showed the Journal several of the undelivered fake antifa recruitment letters that she received in her mailbox, some of which were sent to addresses in Blackfoot, Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, Preston and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which police say are in addition to several letters distributed in Pocatello and Chubbuck.
The letters were returned to Karabelnikoff's address by the U.S. Postal Service because they were sent to addresses that do not exist or were addressed to people or businesses no longer associated with particular addresses.
The scope of the fake antifa recruitment letter's distribution appears significant, but authorities are unsure how many letters have been distributed and to which locations.
A copy of the letter has been photographed and shared via Facebook, which has only compounded Karabelnikoff’s fears, she said.
Karabelnikoff believes she knows who authored the letter but declined to speculate on the matter while police are investigating.
Karabelnikoff is retired after working for the FBI for 17 years, she said. Karabelnikoff noted that in addition to reporting the letter to local police, she contacted the U.S. Postal Service to report it as mail fraud.
But the letter claiming Karabelnikoff is the co-founder of a local antifa chapter is not the first time she has been the target of a smear campaign, she said.
Last August, Karabelnikoff reported an incident to the Pocatello Police Department that involved someone distributing flyers that claimed she ran a quasi-animal shelter from inside her home and that people could come by her residence to adopt the animals she has there. Further, Karabelnikoff said the flyer indicated she and her partner went around the Gate City area collecting stray animals to put up for adoption and that the animals they cannot successfully adopt are taken to the wilderness and abandoned.
“We put out water, food and winter kennels for the stray cats in our area, but we have never collected animals to put up for adoption,” Karabelnikoff said. “We had animal control come to our home, search it, search our garage and verify we don’t have any animals except for our own, we don’t have any traps and that we have never been involved with something like the flyer accused us of.”
While the first spat of harassment was an annoyance, the most recent attempt has left Karabelnikoff and her partner feeling both scared for their safety and hopeful for justice.
“I want them criminally charged,” Karabelnikoff said. “I don’t know if they are just bored, sad or lonely people, but they need to know that this is not a joke. They really need to grow up big time, and if that needs to happen behind bars then so be it.”
The recipients of the fake antifa recruitment letter interviewed by the Journal mirror the same feelings as Karabelnikoff.
Traves Durant, the manager of the Mocha Madness coffee shop on South Fifth Avenue in Pocatello, received the letter at the business Monday morning. At first, Durant was unsure if the letter was attempting to inform individuals of a new antifa group forming in the Gate City area or if it was authored as an attack on Karabelnikoff.
“Knowing the letter is not real is somewhat of a relief for me because Pocatello has no tolerance for this type of behavior,” Durant said.
He said whoever sent the letter “deserves criminal charges and the strictest penalty possible.”
Another Pocatello resident, Marcie Cates, saw the letter posted on Facebook and shared it on her own page before removing it later when she suspected it was fake and was afraid it could result in harm toward Karabelnikoff.
“This letter was awful and hateful and I could not believe someone was trying to start something up like this,” Cates said. “It thought it was just crazy. These are the type of things that could end with somebody getting seriously hurt, so I hope whoever is doing this to her gets caught. This is very hateful and hurtful thing to do.”