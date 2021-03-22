Two local doctors who recently opened a Chubbuck medical campus have divulged plans to add an urgent care that will include a laboratory, a pharmacy and a cardiovascular service facility.
Brothers Fahim and Naeem Rahim hope to break ground on the planned medical facilities as soon as four months from now.
”Cardiologists will be there. They can perform cardiovascular procedures like EKG, cardiovascular stress tests echo-cardiograms and see patients right there,” Fahim said. “That is a big deal because the only place you can get that done is a hospital.”
Portneuf Medical Center will be a partner in the cardiovascular facility.
The medical campus currently includes two large buildings with a combined square footage of 20,000 square feet. The first of those buildings, called the Idaho Kidney Institute, broke ground in September of 2018 and opened in the fall of 2019. It includes a state-of-the-art in-center dialysis unit with 24 stations, making it the largest in Eastern Idaho. The facility also includes a large area for training patients on how to do dialysis at their own homes.
The second phase of the project entailed adding a clinical office building and research division, which includes a specialty clinic for management of hypertension, called the Idaho Kidney and Hypertension Institute. It opened in January of this year.
And the brothers plan more buildings.
”We’re looking at expanding our services to more communities and providing better access,” Fahim said.
Their future urgent care facility will help their patients avoid going to the emergency room often for less serious needs, he said.
The laboratory will save patients from having to drive across town to get blood drawn.
”You have to continue to grow,” Fahim said.
The goal of growing is to have a larger variety of care from different health care providers in one location.
”We want better access to more kinds of care,” Fahim said.
That will mean a need for more medical offices, cardiologists and primary care physicians, he said.
Driving this effort is that the health care horizon is changing quickly around the country, according to Fahim.
“We need to focus on quality, easy access and lower cost,” he said.
He said the community needs to continue to work toward improving the quality of care, the cost of care and the access to care.
”As the narrative built up for a medical campus in Chubbuck where there was none the idea was to find a location in the heart of Chubbuck where we can provide care for the patients in the whole region,” Fahim said.
The brothers now have clinics in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Burley, Twin Falls, Gooding, Blackfoot, Chubbuck and Pocatello.
And through their Twin Falls clinic they can serve residents in Mountain Home.
“If a private enterprise can provide care in multiple locations with a handful of doctors and their nurse practitioners then a patient can get care in their community and not have to drive,” he said.
It’s been the brothers’ vision and goal to provide local care in local communities, Fahim said.
”We are bigger than Boise in terms of the population we serve and the people we take care of through this access corridor,” Fahim said.
That’s because kidney disease and heart disease go hand in hand, he said.
”The kidney failure accelerates the vascular disease in your body and in your heart and your brain and your organs,” he said.
In fact, he says they tested an approach that involved patients with heart problems and kidney problems. The patients were treated by heart and kidney doctors together in the same room at the same time.
”Normally you’ll see a heart doctor and then you’ll see a kidney doctor and you’ll become a ping-pong ball,” he said. “And that happens sadly a lot.”
But they saw good results at their cardio-renal center in Blackfoot, he said. They would like to replicate that clinic in Pocatello and the Idaho Falls areas.
Further, he’s developed a good relationship with the new administration of PMC and their new CEO Jordan Herget.
He hopes the hospital will eventually be open to the idea of satellite clinics in the area to shorten travel time for patients and provide more access to their services.
Fahim says the key medical needs for the area are treatment for issues involving the kidney, heart, vascular system, and for primary care and mental health care.
”I think having Jordan at the helm gives me hope for my community,” said Fahim, who at one point in the past with his brother considered bringing a small community hospital to serve the community based on local needs.
Fahim says they’re even mulling the potential to create a seniors community living site near their medical campus in Chubbuck.
Then patients could just take a short walk to see a doctor when necessary.
That approach is already being used in Utah, he said.
He says they’re proud of what they’ve done so far, but there is still al lot of work that needs to be done.
And he said their practice will continue to grow both locally and regionally.
”This community has the potential to provide the best quality of care not only in Idaho, but in the United States,” he said.
And there’s more to come.
”You have to continue to grow with new ideas, improved technology and more buildings, which translates into more access to more variety of care from different providers, Fahim said.
And those kinds of coordinated care services are needed now more than ever, he said. People are selling their homes in California and moving to Idaho for the lower cost of living. And that’s having an impact on medical care providers.
”The community is growing,” Fahim said. “The question is are we going to be able to continue to grow to provide that care here?”