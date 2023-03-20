Miguel Dominic "Wall of Valor"

Miguel Dominic, the building historian for the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building on North Johnson in Pocatello, has recently installed the "Wall of Valor," a tribute wall that includes over 200 photos of local veterans in uniform.

POCATELLO — The faces of over 200 local veterans will now greet visitors of the Bannock County Veterans Memorial building in Pocatello.

Thanks to the efforts of Miguel Dominic, the building historian for the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building on North Johnson in Pocatello, a new “Wall of Valor” mural featuring the faces of 204 local veterans in uniform has been erected inside the building.

