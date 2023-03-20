Miguel Dominic, the building historian for the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building on North Johnson in Pocatello, has recently installed the "Wall of Valor," a tribute wall that includes over 200 photos of local veterans in uniform.
POCATELLO — The faces of over 200 local veterans will now greet visitors of the Bannock County Veterans Memorial building in Pocatello.
Thanks to the efforts of Miguel Dominic, the building historian for the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building on North Johnson in Pocatello, a new “Wall of Valor” mural featuring the faces of 204 local veterans in uniform has been erected inside the building.
“What really warms my heart is when other people have seen the mural display and they tell me how awesome it is,” Dominic said. “This is a tribute to our veterans and to hear so many people compliment this as a great idea has been amazing.”
Dominic said the wall features local veterans in uniform with each branch of the U.S. military being represented aside from the recently created Space Force.
The thought process behind the mural was to provide additional conversation pieces to the folks who sit down to enjoy a hot cup of joe with fellow service members at the Veterans Memorial Building.
“We host a veteran’s coffee shop here at the building Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to whenever people decide to leave,” Dominic said. “Veterans or the general public can come in and have a cup of coffee and share war stories.”
He continued, “That space was somewhat empty though, so we came up with the idea of adding 4-by-6-inch photos of veterans on the wall. That way when people are sitting there they can look up and see a tribute to some of our local veterans and it can serve as a little conversation piece.”
Dominic said he chose to include only photos of uniformed veterans as opposed to any that would depict them in regular clothing particularly because it will allow other veterans to easily identify what branch and in some cases divisions certain veterans served in, which would in turn make it more easy for the people there to relate to them.
Dominic said all of the veterans included in the mural wall have ties to Southeast Idaho and that most are from the Pocatello and Idaho Falls area dating back as far as WWI.
The process of obtaining the photos was relatively easy, as most of the work for the project was already completed for Dominic’s book on the Veterans Memorial Building, which he released this past August, he said.
“When I was working on that book I was looking for images of veterans. So I went on the “You know you grew up in Pocatello” Facebook page and I had asked people who may have a loved one or family member that was a veteran from around here to send me a photo to publish in the book,” he said. “So I already had a bunch of photos from that project. Recently I have also had some local veterans and family members just provide me some photos to put on the wall.”
Dominic said he initially explored the possibility of laminating each of the photos though the process was fairly labor intensive. Instead, he is working with Precision Glass & Aluminum Inc. in Pocatello to have a large plexiglass covering created that will be installed over the face of all the photos.
Dominic said there is also a TV inside the building that will include a slideshow of all the different photos.
He printed off all 204 photos on cardstock paper and cut each one out by hand before hanging them all on the wall together, he said.
Space on the mural wall is limited, but he is open to the possibility of expanding the mural wall in the future. For now, he is just excited to be able to pay respects to the men and women of Southeast Idaho who have put their lives on the line for their country.
“These photos will stay up there forever,” he said. “Come grab a cup of coffee, sit down with a vet and check out this awesome tribute wall.”
