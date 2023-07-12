Sheldon Phillips riding go-kart

Sheldon Phillips, who will serve as the general manager for Extreme Rush, rides one of the go-karts during Pocatello's Fourth of July parade. The 60,000 square foot facility will feature an indoor go-kart track among many other attractions. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

CHUBBUCK — A thrill-seeking Sloth named Rush will soon be looking for his newest adventure buddy.

Rush is the mascot for Extreme Rush, a massive family fun center coming soon to the Gate City area, complete with arcades, escape rooms, high-tech mini golf, gel blasters, and among others, indoor go-karts.

gel blasters Extreme Rush

Friends and family members of those behind Extreme Rush, a new family fun center coming to the Gate City area in the next few months, shoot orbeez out of gel blasters during the Pocatello Fourth of July parade. A gel blaster arena will be one of several main attractions at the new facility.

