POCATELLO — Sixth Judicial District Judge Stephen Dunn sentenced a former Pocatello police officer on Monday to five years in prison for threatening a local woman at gunpoint on New Year’s Day, according to court records.
Ryan R. Davis, 30, of Pocatello, pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated battery in September. Two additional felony charges, attempted strangulation and an enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime, filed against Davis in connection to the Jan. 1 incident were dismissed, pursuant to a plea agreement he reached with the prosecutor handling the case, S. Doug Wood, out of Caribou County.
Dunn granted Davis a retained jurisdiction, a judicial term often referred to as a “rider,” which requires Davis to undergo a rehabilitation program while in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction for up to one year. If he is successful in the program, he could go back before a judge and ask to serve the rest of his sentence out of custody on probation.
Davis’ underlying sentence, which he could be forced to serve, is five years in prison, with three of those years fixed.
Wood told the Idaho State Journal Monday evening that he recommended Davis receive a retained jurisdiction sentence.
“I felt that a retained jurisdiction was a good balance between punishment and rehabilitation,” Wood said. “I was happy the court was able to hear what the victim went through and Ryan was able to address the court and apologize to the victim as well to his family and to her family.”
The Pocatello police report regarding this incident, which the Idaho State Journal obtained in January, alleges the altercation between Davis and the woman started after he and the woman went out drinking on New Year's Eve. The altercation began with Davis grabbing the woman’s neck, which made it difficult for her to breathe, police said.
He also allegedly pulled her hair as she attempted to go up the stairs of the Pocatello home where the incident occurred. The woman was able to break free and run to the kitchen, where she got a bread knife to protect herself, police said.
The woman reportedly put the knife down, but when she tried to leave the kitchen, Davis grabbed her and threw her “back and forth down the hallway,” police said.
A short time later, Davis allegedly got a handgun from the closet and placed it against the woman’s forehead. Then he turned the gun on himself and tried to get the woman to pull the trigger on two occasions, police said. Instead, she resisted him and talked him into putting the gun down and was eventually able to leave the house and walk to a relative’s home, according to police.
“On Dec. 31, 2019, we went out to the bars to celebrate New Year’s Eve, ended up having an argument at the bar and ended up separating,” Davis said during a previous court hearing in May. “When I returned home, (the victim) was there and we continued arguing. At one point I removed a firearm from its holster and pointed it at myself as I threatened to take my own life. In doing this, I have no doubt this could have put (the victim) in fear for her life or serious injury.”
The woman was transported by private vehicle to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, police said. She sustained a broken wrist and bruises on her knees and neck during the incident, police said.
Davis was subsequently arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault, felony attempted strangulation and the felony weapons enhancement. He originally faced a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison.
Davis previously worked for the Pocatello Police Department but left in the fall of 2019, according to authorities. He had been with the department for approximately three years.