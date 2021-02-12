To generate thought and appreciation among young students about what it means to be patriotic, the Pocatello Sunrise Lions Club is offering a patriotism essay contest to fifth-grade students in several Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 schools.
The contest, which asks the question “How can I show patriotism in my school and community in a peaceful way?,” will open on Tuesday and will be distributed to fifth-grade students through a class project.
The Pocatello Sunrise Lions Club will grade each essay and give awards to the top three from each school, which will then be sent to Multiple District 39 to be graded on a state level.
Wally Stephens, essay chair of the Pocatello Sunrise Lions Club, said he hopes that participating students will gain appreciation and knowledge that America has a wonderful heritage and look to its past to deal with the challenges of today.
“America started with the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution,” Stephens said. “They are documents that make this country very special and many young people have had it so good that they don’t really know what our forefathers have gone through to make America special.”
The contest will also be distributed to other students from grades one through six by other clubs in the area, and the District 39E and the Multiple District 39 will provide awards for the first, second and third places in each school in the state of Idaho, Stephens explained.
The decision to jumpstart a patriotic essay contest stemmed from the Malad Lions Club who first started it in their schools back in 1957. The results churned more interest in the endeavor, and it branched out into a state-wide contest.
Stephens, who has been with the Lions Club since 1981, has worked with the contest for roughly forty years.
“We are thankful to the principals and teachers for their support of the patriotism essay contest,” Stephens said. “Without them, the essay contest would not happen.”