FORT HALL — When her old riding teacher approached her about being a mentor for a teen life skills program, 16-year-old Faith Curtis jumped on board with the intent to learn a few leadership skills.
Over the course of five weeks, she helped supervise and assist mentees between the ages of 12 to 15 as they got hands-on experience working with something many hadn’t so much as touched before — horses.
As part of the Take the Reins Program, these students had the opportunity to learn responsible self-management practices, body language cues, empathy and respect, and more by observing, grooming and guiding horses at each of the program’s lessons.
“A lot of people have that (stigma) of ‘oh, horses are just animals’ but they’re really smart and their body language can transfer over to humans in so many different ways,” Faith said.
She explained she personally watched students grow as they learned to better express themselves and communicate with the horses.
One of these students included 12-year-old Chloe Gerber. Both Faith and Chloe herself explained she’s gained better focus thanks to the program’s lessons, and Chloe said she’s learning to better communicate verbally with friends.
“It’s made me realize it’s ok to be yourself and not be someone you’re not,” Chloe said.
Another student included 15-year-old Aiden Marley, who Faith said initially started off shy towards the horses but later developed a bond with several of them. During one of the lessons Red the horse came over and nudged Aiden’s hands out of his pocket as he stood away from the group, an invitation that he explained helped him relax.
Hailey Martinez, a licensed clinical professional counselor who helps run the program, said connections like these help students process and become more present with what they’re feeling.
“This invitation of using nonverbal communication invites youth to bring more of themselves out into the experience with the equine,” said Martinez. “With Aiden…it’s such a great way Red is bringing him in, pulling him into the present moment and inviting him to engage and connect.”
The Take the Reins Program just completed its third season of helping youth develop life skills using an equine-guided education. It also included presentations from trained professionals about the dangers of fentanyl, vaping, marijuana, pharmaceuticals, tobacco and alcohol. These professionals answered the youths’ questions and concerns regarding these substances.
Martinez also held a presentation on mental health.
“From a clinician’s point of view, you see a lot more self-disclosure and (students) opening up about what they’re navigating in school and with family and feelings,” she said.
Funded by the Idaho Office of Drug Policy and organized by Southeastern Idaho Public Health, the program is free to youth within the SIPH District and runs every autumn and spring.
Amanda Kumiko Kent, the leadership coach and youth mentor who spearheads Take the Reins, said enrollment for this upcoming spring’s program is now open.
For more information or to sign up, contact 208-241-4911.
