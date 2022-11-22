Faith Curtis Take the Reins

Faith Curtis says hello to one of the horses at the Take the Reins Program held from mid-September to mid-October.

 By Stephanie Bachman-West/For the Journal

FORT HALL — When her old riding teacher approached her about being a mentor for a teen life skills program, 16-year-old Faith Curtis jumped on board with the intent to learn a few leadership skills.

Over the course of five weeks, she helped supervise and assist mentees between the ages of 12 to 15 as they got hands-on experience working with something many hadn’t so much as touched before — horses.

Amanda Kumiko Kent speaks to several students of the Take the Reins Program

Leadership coach and youth mentor Amanda Kumiko Kent speaks to several students of the Take the Reins Program about the importance of communication and nonverbal cues.

