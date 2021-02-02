POCATELLO — Leaders from Bannock County and the local equestrian community plan to start a dialogue to address rising costs of operating the county's coveted horse riding facilities.
Local horse enthusiasts and equestrian organization representatives argue the county's covered arena and associated facilities at the Bannock County Event Center have been underutilized lately, due largely to changes in policies, fees and restrictions. They also fear they may be priced out of using the facilities as the county strives to narrow the gap between facility expenses and revenue from users.
On the other hand, Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough believes something must be done to lesson the burden on taxpayers. The county leaders and the horse enthusiasts all vow they'll enter discussions with an open mind, and they're optimistic they'll find solutions that will work for everyone.
Hough noted an empty facility benefits nobody.
"We're not kicking them out. We're just trying to lesson the burden on the taxpayer," Hough said.
Hough explained the county went through its budgets and tabulated every line item to estimate costs associated with running the facility's. For example, cost estimates associated with the community's horse racing entity, Pocatello Downs, ranged from $250,000 per year to $450,000 per year, Hough said. The race track, however, has had an annual contract of just $9,000 per year.
"We're not asking them to make it all up in one year. We understand that's a huge ask," Hough said. "We're asking them to come back and work with us and find out what is feasible to make things work."
The County Commission discussed the issue during its Jan. 28 meeting and has invited the equestrian leaders — who have formed an informal alliance called the Bannock Horseman Advisory Coalition — to offer their comments during a Feb. 11 meeting.
"We want to make sure our fairgrounds stay kept up and stay affordable for everybody," said Amber Kristy Otto, a user who has taken a lead role in organizing users. "It's been a part of our community for years and years."
Otto said facility users will meet on Saturday night to discuss solutions and find consensus. She said the users will be asked to fill out a questionnaire, covering topics such as how they use the facilities and how much of a fee increase they'd willingly incur.
"We're trying to collect as much data as possible," Otto said.
Otto participates in team penning, and she used to take her horse to the indoor arena on a weekly basis. The county formerly charged individuals $75 per six months to use the facility. In recent months, however, the county has dispensed with individual riding passes and has been charging users $50 per hour with a minimum three-hour rental to book the entire arena. Users must also now carry their own liability insurance.
Hough said the recent policy change on individual riding was largely driven by user abuses. For example, many riders who held a single pass would bring several horses and family members to ride, Hough said. He said COVID-19 has also affected operations.
"We're more than willing to listen. Help us find a way to make this happen," Hough said.
Otto believes users could help the county by volunteering time toward facility maintenance, and possibly even hosting fundraisers toward operating costs.
Stephanie Griffey, an attorney who specializes in equine law, sees potential in self-policing and a greater emphasis by the county on the importance of following the rules. Griffey believes some of the language in the contract with users is also too vague, such as the prohibition on training and breaking horses. Defining those terms would help, she said.
"I think it comes down to communication or lack of communication. It needs to be clear and transparent about what's expected," Griffey said.
Griffey said the local facilities are the envy of equestrian groups throughout the West, and she's confident they could be booked solid with events, thereby generating new revenue, if the county can somehow hold the line on fees.
Griffey said the quality of the Bannock County Event Center was the driving force behind her family's decision to move to Pocatello.
"My mom lives in Anaconda, Montana. They're looking to build a facility up there, and the facility they're trying to emulate is this facility," Griffey said.
Griffey believes the county would be wise to invest more heavily in marketing the facility. Furthermore, she believes the new coalition of users could help bring in events and market the local asset.
Hough emphasized that the county's aim is to get horse users to cover more of their own expenses and not to have them help subsidize other amenities within the broader Portneuf Wellness Complex. He believes the questionnaire developed by the users will provide some important information to start discussions.
"As commissioners, we want to open things back up and get people to using the facilities again," Hough said. "This was a top priority. This is a high time of year for people to use those facilities."