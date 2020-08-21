The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 10, in coordination with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of Fort Hall, has called for a burn ban on all outdoor open burning on the Fort Hall Reservation due to stagnant air conditions and elevated air pollution, until further notice.
The burn ban applies to all outdoor and agricultural burning—including camping and recreational fires—in all areas within external reservation boundaries regardless of ownership or tribal membership. Ceremonial and traditional fires are exempt from the burn ban. For areas outside reservation boundaries, please contact your local clean air agency, fire department, or the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
EPA and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes requests that reservation residents reduce all sources of air pollution as much as possible, including driving and idling of vehicles.
Air pollution can harm your health and can have lasting effects. Community cooperation with the ban will help people who are most at risk, including children, the elderly, pregnant women, people with asthma or difficulty breathing, diabetes, heart problems or otherwise compromised health. These sensitive groups should avoid outdoor exercise and minimize exposure to outdoor pollution as much as possible. Under the most severe pollution levels all residents should restrict their activities.
The burn ban is effective immediately. This burn ban may be downgraded or removed depending on air quality and weather conditions. Please check our website for the latest information: https://www.epa.gov/farr/burn-bans-indian-reservations-id-or-and-wa