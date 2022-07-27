INL Reactor

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2018 photo, hot cell operators Dawnette Hunter, left, and Scot White manipulate radioactive material from behind 4-foot-thick leaded glass at the Hot Fuel Examination Facility at the Idaho National Laboratory about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls.

 AP Photo/Keith Riddler, File

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has been selected as the site for a proposed nuclear test reactor that would dramatically reduce the time needed to develop nuclear fuels and components for a new generation of nuclear reactors that could help reduce global warming, the U.S. Department of Energy said Wednesday.

The Energy Department said it selected its 890-square-mile (2,300-square-kilometer) site in eastern Idaho that includes the Idaho National Laboratory to build the Versatile Test Reactor, or VTR.