POCATELLO — Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen, currently the longest tenured sheriff in the state, will not seek re-election this year, marking an end to his four-decade-plus career in law enforcement.
Nielsen announced during a press conference at the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office in Pocatello on Tuesday afternoon that this term, which ends in January 2021, will be his last as sheriff.
“In 1978 I stepped into the office of former Chief Deputy S.R. Gameson on a Friday and by Monday I was working in the jail,” Nielsen said. “I have been with the Sheriff’s Office for 42 years and was sworn in as sheriff in 1996. I am the longest (serving) sheriff in the county in terms of longevity is concerned and the longest (currently serving) in the state. But after speaking with my family, I have decided not to run for re-election.”
In addition to highlighting the numerous programs enacted at the Sheriff’s Office under his watch aimed at providing those who encounter trouble with the law with a clearer path to rehabilitation, Nielsen offered an endorsement for who he thinks would best serve as his successor, spoke about his plans after his term ends and reflected on some of his best and worst days on the job.
Not only was Nielsen involved with improving child victim laws and juvenile justice on both the state and national levels, he revamped the county’s emergency operation plan and has been involved with organizing a multi-agency approach to disaster response within the county.
Nielsen said he was proud of the work that went into creating both the Shortstop and Sheriff’s Camp programs.
Somewhat like a “scared-straight” initiative, Shortstop pairs first time offenders with inmates at the Bannock County Jail as a means of showing the new offenders what their futures hold if they continue down the same path.
“With Shortstop, it’s not exactly a ‘scared-straight’ program, but we do handcuff and shackle the kids before taking them back into the jail,” Nielsen said. “The inmates tell them they started out just like them and explain to them what jail is like. It has been fairly successful since we implemented it.”
Nielsen said the vast majority of Shortstop participants did not commit any additional crimes during the two years after they completed the program.
Hundreds of juvenile offenders participated in the annual Sheriff’s Camp at Camp Taylor atop Scout Mountain during the program’s 15-year tenure, another highlight of Nielsen’s career. The Sheriff’s Camp program ended in 2016.
Nielsen said one of the toughest experiences of his career was assisting Pocatello police investigating the case involving Jeralee Underwood, an 11-year-old Pocatello girl who James Edward Wood abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered in June 1993.
“We didn’t even know what we were looking for, but we had 1,500 people show up to help,” Nielsen said about the search for Underwood, who was initially reported missing.
The Charlotte Fire, a wildfire in the south Pocatello area that destroyed over 60 homes in 2012, was another big event during Nielsen’s time as sheriff.
”When we needed cleanup help (after the Charlotte Fire) I stopped counting at 2,000 people,” Nielsen said. “We are fortunate in this area that we all work together because we can handle anything that comes our way. We still feel the overwhelming support of the people. This is a great place to be a cop.”
Although he has not yet formally announced that he will be running for sheriff in 2020, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Tony Manu received Nielsen’s endorsement on Tuesday to serve as the next county sheriff.
“I can tell you that I think Tony is pretty well known here in Bannock County and comes with an awful lot of experience,” Nielsen said. “When he said he was interested, nobody else has come forward because they all know that he would be the best one. I will not leave early so that he is appointed but he has my full endorsement. I love him like a brother.”
As a self-described “helping type” of policeman, Nielsen said his legacy will be marked by acting as a servant leader and as a law enforcement officer who took pride in truly making a positive difference in the lives of the people he encountered who were likely experiencing some of the worst moments of their lives.
And while Nielsen’s career in law enforcement is coming to an end, the Pocatello area has possibly not seen the last of him in the role of an elected official.
Nielsen announced Tuesday that after running as a member of the Democratic Party for decades, he has filed as an independent with the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office and intends to run for some type of local office once his term as sheriff expires.
“I would really like to see us nail down a (new or expanded) jail,” Nielsen said. “We have come close to that about five or six times in the past and the need is still there.”
Nielsen ended Tuesday’s press conference with some advice to Manu or whoever else ends up replacing him as sheriff.
“You get a whole lot of accolades when you come into this position (but) don’t let that go to your head,” Nielsen said. “If somebody does you wrong, are you going to hound on it or are you going to do something about it? That is the thrill and fun of being in law enforcement, for the most part, we get to make a difference. So make sure that when you are making that difference that you don’t do it with self interest in mind.”