POCATELLO — Dec. 19 was an exciting and emotional day for Idaho Kidney Institute doctor Fahim Rahim.
He received his COVID-19 vaccine at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
While he was grateful to get the vaccine and participate in a historic moment, he couldn’t help but think of the thousands of health care workers who fought on the front lines during this pandemic and didn’t get the chance to see that day.
“As I got my COVID-19 vaccine, I shed a tear and said a prayer for over 7,000 health care workers around the globe & over 1,700 HCW in USA who died in the line of duty from this virus,” Rahim wrote on his Facebook page.
The virus has hurt many others, too. It’s played a role in more than 350,000 deaths in the U.S. and more than 1.8 million around the world, according to John Hopkins University of Medicine.
Rahim has seen the devastating effects of the virus first-hand.
He’s been working at local hospitals helping patients whose kidneys have been affected by COVID-19, including people who’ve never had kidney complications before.
“I’ve taken care of people in the ICU who are in their 30s, 40s and 80s (and) couples who’ve not seen each other in over a month,” Rahim said.
He typically sees a few cases of severe kidney failure a week, but now he’s seeing multiple cases on a daily basis in the ICU because of COVID-19.
“This is more kidney failure than I’ve ever seen in 16 years of practice,” Rahim said.
In recent weeks, he’s watched local hospitals fill all of their ICU beds — largely due to COVID-19 — and have to send patients elsewhere for elective and routine treatments. And he says he’s never seen staff members worked to the level they are now.
That’s why he gets frustrated when he hears people doubting the validity of the virus and refusing to wear masks. Rahim says he wishes he could take people on a tour of local hospitals and show them what’s happening behind the scenes.
“I wish they could talk to some families who’ve lost loved ones (throughout this) whole holiday season,” he said, adding that there were empty seats at many families’ tables this past year. “That’s the sad reality.”
He hopes the new vaccine will help turn the tide this year.
Rahim says health care workers have essentially been fighting on a war front for many months, and he compares the release of the vaccine to finally getting reinforcements.
“It’s that kind of feeling,” he said.
On his Facebook page, Rahim wrote, “The HCWs have led by example not only as the first line of defense against this illness but also as first line for vaccine documenting its safety and our willingness to advance science, advocate vaccination & save lives.”
He’s honored to take part in that effort.
Rahim says he felt a bit sore around his injection site, but didn’t have any other side effects from the vaccine.
He knows others who have had a low-grade fever and muscle aches, but he says those are fairly normal side effects.
The Idaho State Journal recently conducted a poll about the COVID-19 vaccine that 236 people participated in. More than 66 percent said they would get the vaccine when it’s available, while more than 21 percent said they wouldn’t and just under 12 percent weren’t yet sure what they will do.
The Post Register conducted the same poll of 185 people and found more than 74 percent wanted to get the vaccine, while those who didn’t and those who weren’t sure both came in at 13 percent.
Rahim says he and many other health care workers have felt strongly that they needed to get the vaccine and share their experience with others.
“That’s the best possible way to spread the word and let the community know they can get it, that it’s safe and needed,” Rahim said, adding that he wouldn’t promote anything to his family members and patients if he wasn’t willing to do it himself.
He urges community members to get the vaccine when it’s available to them and to continue doing their part to slow the spread of the virus by washing their hands, wearing their face masks and social distancing. He compares not doing those things to throwing fuel on a fire while crews are actively working to extinguish the flames.
“There’s a lot they can do to help us health care providers — doctors and nurses (and other staff). If we all do what we’re supposed to, we can lower the burden of this disease,” Rahim said, adding that they may also help save some lives along the way.