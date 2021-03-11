LAVA HOT SPRINGS — Multiple agencies and citizens worked together to rescue a 52-year-old Pocatello man who became lost in the Dempsey Creek area of Lava Hot Springs between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Authorities did not release the man’s name or current condition on Thursday, but did say he was alert and talking when he was flown by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu said the incident began early Thursday morning when someone contacted their office after hearing what sounded like calls for help.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and began searching the remote area. They eventually found an abandoned Dodge Durango that was high centered, and they contacted the owner.
“They spoke with the female who owned the vehicle,” Manu said, adding that she mentioned she hadn’t heard from her brother, who often visits the family cabin in that area, in a couple of days. “Now, that made it a higher priority. The deputies thought it could be something serious.”
The deputies, a few local citizens — Dave Wells, Kit Tillotson and his son, Shane — and personnel with Air Rescue, Idaho State Police and Bannock County Search and Rescue began looking for the man.
Manu said the deputies found some tracks in the area and followed them, at times working their way through chest-high snow. They hiked approximately 2.5 miles in total.
The tracks eventually led the deputies to the man, who had been out in the cold for several hours.
“He was definitely not in good shape,” Manu said.
The victim told authorities that a fuse on the Durango had gone out. He was trying to hike back to the family cabin to get another one when he became disoriented.
Those involved in the search efforts were able to provide first aid to the man and hike him back down to an area where an air ambulance could pick him up.
Manu says he is grateful for the many people and organizations who worked together to find the man in time to get him help.
“I’m proud of our guys for going the extra mile and finding that needle in a haystack,” Manu said. “I want to give a big kudos to all those guys involved.”
“They all helped in this good outcome,” Manu said.