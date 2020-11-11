A local organization formed to grant wishes for adults coping with serious illnesses has temporarily changed its approach to philanthropy amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Enriching Lives and Families, better known as ELF Project, typically selects a different worthy person from the community to help each month, hosting a variety of fundraisers to cover the expense of granting a wish for each recipient.
In recent months, however, wish granting has become logistically challenging due to COVID-19, so ELF Project members have turned to doing good deeds for the community at large, explained the organization's vice president, Heather Richards.
On Friday, 10 ELF Project volunteers will be at the Idaho Food Bank warehouse in Pocatello, filling food boxes to provide families in need with meals as the holidays draw near. It will mark the second time ELF Project members have donated their labor for the food bank. Volunteers will be wearing ELF Project's new T-shirts while they work to raise awareness about the organization. The T-shirts are also available to purchase at elf-project.org.
Kia Shaw, manager with the Eastern Idaho branch of the Idaho Food Bank, said the organization has distributed 42 percent more food statewide throughout the past seven months. Though the local warehouse has a lot of food on its shelves, Shaw said the organization has had to purchase more food than normal as donations have dwindled from businesses that normally give but have been struggling.
"Some of them are starting to come back but not at the same volume as they were before COVID," Shaw said.
On Dec. 15 from noon to 5 p.m., ELF Project will partner with the American Red Cross on a blood drive. They're seeking at least 30 donors and will host the blood drive in the conference room at Sleep Better, 1246 Yellowstone Ave.
Richards said a few ELF Project volunteers are case workers with Home Health and Hospice providers, and they've become aware of a blood shortage in Southeast Idaho.
"Where we can't grant wishes, we're just trying to give back any way we can," Richards said. "We're trying to keep the ELF Project out in the community."
Nominations for recipients are still coming in and the group has a project that's been slow to progress on the table — building an accessible ramp at the home of an elderly local couple. Richards said ELF Project hasn't been able to host the usual two meetings per month, though it's conducted a few meetings over Zoom. Furthermore, in-person fundraisers haven't been possible, and it's been difficult for the organization's volunteers to meet with recipients.
Some past projects have included providing activities for a 57-year-old Blackfoot man with serious health issues, sending a local dialysis patient to a Raiders football game and replacing worn roofs for a couple of families in need.