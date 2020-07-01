Southeastern Idaho Public Health has eleven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (3 in Bannock County, 1 in Bear Lake County, 6 in Bingham County, and 1 in Oneida County) in southeast Idaho. This brings the total to 202 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho.
One hundred forty-six of the total 202 confirmed cases have recovered from COVID-19.
- Patient is a male in his 40s from Bannock County. Patient is recovering at home. Patient had contact with a confirmed case.
- Patient is a female, under the age of 18, from Bannock County. Patient is recovering at home. Patient had contact to a confirmed case.
- Patient is a female, under the age of 18, from Bannock County. Patient is recovering at home. Case is considered community transmission.
- Patient is a female, under the age of 18, from Bear Lake County. Patient is recovering at home. Patient had contact to a confirmed case.
- Patient is a male in his 80s from Bingham County. Patient is recovering at home. Case is considered community transmission.
- Patient is a female, under the age of 18, from Bingham County. Patient is recovering at home. Case is considered community transmission.
- Patient is a female in her 30s from Bingham County. Patient is recovering at home. Case is considered community transmission.
- Patient is a female in her 60s from Bingham County. Case is considered community transmission.
- Patient is a female in her 30s from Bingham County. Case is considered community transmission.
- Patient is a male in his 90s from Bingham County. Case is considered community transmission.
- Patient is a male in his 50s from Oneida County. Case is considered community transmission.
Community transmission is defined as illness within a community that lacks connection to travel or other confirmed cases.