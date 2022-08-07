In 2015, Idahoans registered 139 electric vehicles. In 2021, that number was up to 2,990 vehicles, a 2,000% increase, according to data from the Idaho Department of Transportation.

As the climate warms and gas prices increase dramatically, Idaho has seen its highest number of electric vehicle registrations. Idahoans have registered over 2,300 this year, as of late July, with five months to go before the new year.

EV Car Sales

An electric vehicle charging station is shown at Fairly Reliable Bob’s used car lot in Boise on Friday.
EV Car Sales

Fairly Reliable Bob’s used cars in Boise has a section for electric vehicles. 
EV Car Sales

A sign, encouraging the transition to electric vehicles, stands outside Fairly Reliable Bob’s used car lot in Boise on Friday.