POCATELLO — Bannock County, Pocatello and Inkom elected officials are considering a multi-million-dollar project that would extend existing Pocatello water and sewer infrastructure southeast to the fast-growing town of Inkom.
The project, which could cost roughly $10 million, is being proposed in response to a recent increase in the installation of wells in the Inkom area as the population there continues to grow and more housing with water and sewer needs is developed.
Inkom Mayor Max Shaffer brought the proposal before a group of local elected officials and government employees during a meeting on Thursday in the Bannock County Commission’s meeting room in Pocatello. Shaffer said there is a Source Water Protection Grant available from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality that he’s hoping can be used for this project.
The idea to build a sewer line to Inkom from Pocatello was a recommendation from some preliminary studies that were conducted in Inkom to determine Inkom’s options for accommodating its growing population. Instead of building a new chemical treatment plant, the study found that using the existing Pocatello facility could be a feasible option.
Shaffer, Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey and Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad all agreed that further studies should be done to determine capacity, costs, location, what agreements would be needed and the overall feasibility of the water and sewer extension project. Tovey said the project is about planning for the future of the entire county, as opposed to planning for each individual town.
“I know you're gonna have capacity issues in Pocatello and there are going to be things that we're going to have to address there, such as rates and all that, but as we start looking at the planning process and the growth pattern of the north end of Bannock County, we’re planning for the next 50 years,” Tovey said. “Inkom is the fastest growing zip code in Bannock County, so we have to figure out what to do, and I don't really want a whole bunch of wells and septic out there.”
Blad said his concern is that he doesn’t want Pocatello ratepayers to be taken advantage of if the city’s facility is used to accommodate new development in Inkom.
“The ratepayers in Pocatello have spent a lot of money to have that facility and we continue to upgrade it,” Blad said. “So, I think it's just a matter of finding out what the real cost is.”
Shaffer said he understands Blad’s concern and assured the Pocatello mayor that he “wouldn't want to add anything to (Pocatello) that we didn't foot the bill for.”
Tovey acknowledged that the project would take a bit of time to finalize if the involved parties can come to an agreement, but he said they should move as quickly as possible to ensure that available funding can be secured and that, if agreed upon, the project can be completed sooner rather than later.
“This could really help make sure that we don't have sprawl growth factors down in that area. We've got several-hundred wells punched in and septic in a very short amount of time in that area,” Tovey said. “I'm not saying we're gonna build a sewer line like next month, but we need to start looking at this, identify all the issues and concerns and start seeing if we can actually start putting this together.”
The meeting last week was a preliminary one to start a discussion about the proposed project. The elected officials likely will meet again to debate the topic and review the results of further studies.