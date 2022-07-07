Pocatello police and emergency medical personnel on the scene of a Tuesday crash that put an elderly woman in the hospital. The woman crashed into a canal on Hiline Road and the vehicle came to a rest upside down and submerged in water.
POCATELLO — An elderly woman injured Tuesday afternoon after a crash on Hiline Road that ended with her vehicle overturned in a canal remains hospitalized in Pocatello, according to Pocatello police.
The incident occurred around 2:32 p.m. Tuesday on Hiline Road between El Rancho Boulevard and McCormack Street.
The woman, whom police are not naming at this time, was driving a four-door sedan and apparently suffered a medical emergency moments before the crash, police said.
The woman was the only occupant of the vehicle while heading southbound on Hiline Road when she crossed the center dividing line and drove into the canal, police said.
The vehicle landed in the canal on its roof, according to police.
Fast-thinking witnesses to the crash jumped into the canal and began to try and remove the woman from the car. Soon after, Pocatello police officers were able to extricate the woman from the vehicle. She was then transported to Portneuf Medical Center via ground ambulance in critical condition, police said. The woman is still recovering at the hospital and an update on her condition was not available on Thursday, Pocatello police said.
Pocatello police, Idaho State Police, Pocatello Fire and Emergency Medical Services were at the scene of the crash during the investigation. Idaho State Police troopers conducted an accident scene reconstruction of the incident, police said.
Hiline Road between El Rancho Boulevard and McCormack Street was closed down while authorities investigated the incident and called a tow truck to remove the car from the canal.