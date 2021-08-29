CHUBBUCK — An elderly woman was injured in a Sunday evening fire that has displaced dozens of residents at an apartment complex next to the Pine Ridge Mall.
The fire at the Pine Ridge Apartments in the 4200 block of Yellowstone Avenue was reported by a passerby around 8:10 p.m.
Chubbuck firefighters responded and had the fire under control in less than 30 minutes.
An elderly woman suffered injuries in the fire and was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment, authorities said. The woman's name and condition have not yet been released.
The fire ignited in Building C at the Pine Ridge Apartments and the more than 50 people who reside in that building have been evacuated. It's unclear when they'll be allowed to return to their apartments.
One apartment in Building C suffered extensive fire damage and other apartments in the building sustained smoke and water damage, authorities said. The other buildings at the Pine Ridge Apartments did not suffer damage in the fire.
Police temporarily closed off all access to the apartment complex while firefighters battled the flames.
The smoke from the fire could be seen from over a mile away and attracted over 100 onlookers to the police perimeter around the apartment complex.
Authorities have not yet commented on the fire's possible cause.
Chubbuck firefighters expect to remain on the scene extinguishing hot spots until early Monday morning.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.