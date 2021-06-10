Authorities responded to multiple injury crashes on Wednesday, including one that involved a Idaho State Police trooper and another that claimed the life of an elderly man.
The incident involving the state trooper took place on northbound Interstate 15 near Arimo shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Idaho State Police say the trooper was assisting a motorist from Downey whose vehicle had caught fire. Both were sitting in the front of the trooper’s patrol car when it was struck from behind by a Honda sedan, driven by a man from California.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that traffic cones were out along the roadway, the patrol car had emergency lights activated and a florescent pink sign was attached to the rear of the patrol car reading ‘Slow Down,’” according to a news release. “The patrol car was slowly moving forward in the closed right lane of travel to protect firefighting operations when it was hit.”
Police say the trooper was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello by ground ambulance and the Downey man was transported by private vehicle. Both were treated and released that night.
The 25-year-old man from California was flown to the hospital by air ambulance and remained there as of Thursday afternoon.
He did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, police said.
“Idaho State Police appreciate the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office for being the lead investigating agency into this incident,” a news release states. “Assisting on scene were also members of Bannock County Search and Rescue, Downey EMS personnel, and Arimo Fire Department personnel.”
Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls fire personnel also responded to an injury crash in the area of 105 North and 25 East shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.
They say Gary D. Jordan, 77, of Idaho Falls, was driving in the area when he struck a tree.
Jordan was transported to the hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.
They are still investigating the incident but believe Jordan may have suffered a medical issue prior to the crash.
On Wednesday morning, state police responded to a motorcycle crash on U.S. 26 east of Swan Valley.
They say Vic Sarkissian, 83, of Jackson, Wyoming, was driving west on a Honda motorcycle when he lost control of the vehicle and wrecked.
Sarkissian, who was wearing full protective gear and a helmet, was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Officials there said he was listed in critical condition on Thursday afternoon.
Pocatello police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday — the second to occur in less than 24 hours.
The latest incident took place on El Rancho Boulevard near Spaulding Lane on Pocatello’s north side. A teenage girl attempting to cross El Rancho on foot was struck by an SUV, Pocatello police said.
The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries suffered in the accident, police said.
The adult male driver of the SUV stopped immediately after the collision and cooperated with police at the scene, authorities said. The driver was not taken into custody but police said the collision remains under investigation.
El Rancho was shut down for about 20 minutes because of the incident.
Less than 24 hours earlier a 39-year-old Chubbuck man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car while crossing North Main Street near West Sublette Street to catch a ride from a waiting taxi cab.
The man was listed in good condition at PMC Wednesday afternoon.