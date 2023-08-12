Ambulance
An 82-year-old Post Falls man was found dead on Lake Coeur d’Alene after the sailboat he was on washed ashore.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to the Higgins Point day-use area east of the boat launch, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

