BOISE — Dillon Helbig, the 8-year-old author who smuggled his handwritten book, "The Adventures of Dillon's Crismis, by Dillon His Self" onto the shelves at the Ada County Library, has gone viral. The Idaho Press first reported the story on Jan. 2, 2022. One month later, Helbig's story has been picked up by the Washington Post and The New York Times, to name a few. According to an Ada County librarian, inquiries have come from as far away as The Netherlands and Bangladesh.
And this evening you can catch him being interviewed on NBC Nightly News. It airs at 4:30 p.m. MST.
The story, for those who may not have heard about the viral tale, all started with a phone call that came in to the Lake Hazel Branch of the Ada Community Library. It was a call from Dillon Helbig's mother, Susan Helbig.
“She said her son had written an entire book and shelved it here at the library,” Librarian Paige Beach said of the call. “Then he waited for just the right moment to announce to his family that he had written a book and it could be checked out at the library.”
The handwritten book, “The Adventures of Dillon’s Crismis, by Dillon His Self,” is an impressive 88 pages, complete with full-color illustrations and even a homemade library spine label, which came in handy when librarians had to locate it for his mom to come “check out.”
After 8-year-old Dillon created his very own book, he hatched a plan to get it onto library shelves and into the hands of fellow readers.
He tells @JoeFryer it was awesome that the library decided to add it to their collection.
Beach said they awarded the book the 2021 Whoodini Award for Best Young Novelist and that Dillon graciously donated this first edition copy for the library to officially catalog and add to the collection for checkout. The book now has a wait list for over a year.
“We are just so excited and honored to have such attention shown over his book and art,” Dillon’s mom, Susan Helbig, said. “He started writing his own comic style books and stories when he was five. His drive to get his book on the shelf paid off!”
You can watch the full episode here. Dillon's segment begins at the 16:55 mark.