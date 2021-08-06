POCATELLO — Eight teenagers were injured early Wednesday when their pickup truck overturned on Mink Creek Road south of Pocatello.
The driver and all seven passengers, two of whom were ejected, were transported to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries following the crash.
An 18-year-old male was charged with drunk driving in connection with the crash, police said. His name has not been released.
The crash happened at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 4 near the south fork of Mink Creek Road. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, according to police.
Andy Iverson of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said his agency's report on the incident didn’t contain specifics about the teens’ injuries or the amount of damage the pickup truck they were in sustained.
All eight individuals in the truck were taken to PMC, some via private vehicle.
The crash is still under investigation, though Iverson speculated speed and alcohol were contributing factors.
“Near that south fork, depending on how fast they were going, you know, some of that's a dirt road and it can get pretty nasty if they were going too fast,” he said.
Fire, medical, law enforcement and search and rescue personnel responded to the single-vehicle wreck, according to a sheriff's office dispatcher.
Emergency responders remained on the scene for about three hours.