An effort is afoot to bring a Boys & Girls Club to the Pocatello area.
The chair of the Boys & Girls Club of the Portneuf Valley Committee, Jean Haneke, says the ball first got rolling on this project about a year ago after a woman named Ruta Casabianca moved to Pocatello from New York to be closer to her grandchildren and realized the Gate City area has no Boys & Girls Club of its own. Haneke and Casabianca brought on another local resident, Kate Fornarotto, and the three ended up creating the committee spearheading the effort for the new club.
“We started off by talking with the executive director of the Twin Falls (Boys & Girls) Club, Lindsey Westburg, who has led that club for 17 of its 27 years of existence,” Haneke said. “Then we met with their director of operations and the director of marketing in order to tour their facility and see what it would take to get a club in the Portneuf Valley. The more we saw and investigated we realized this was definitely something that we needed in our region.”
Haneke says the committee has secured a dollar-for-dollar match, so long as they can raise $200,000 by May 1, 2022. That money will be set aside to fund the operations of the club for about the first two years, she said, adding that the committee is working with Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 and city of Pocatello staff to identify the best location for the club.
Haneke said the committee is aiming to find an existing building that can be retrofitted in a way that is conducive to the activities at a Boys & Girls Club and is hoping to have made progress on that front by the fall of 2022.
“This is a huge need for the Portneuf Valley,” Haneke said. “We want to help and support the youth in all of the valley, not just Pocatello, and this would be a huge additional benefit for the community and a great place for kids to go after school.”
Once the committee has secured enough operating funds and a site location, the Portneuf Valley Boys & Girls Club would operate under the umbrella of the Boys & Girls Club of the Magic Valley, at least for the first few years, Haneke said.
Westburg says a Boys & Girls Club can significantly impact the lives of youth in the community, providing both a safe place to recreate as well as positive direction from compassionate mentors.
“During the school year, one out of four children leave school with no place to go, putting them at risk of being unsupervised, unguided and unsafe during the critical after-school hours,” Westburg said. “For every hour a child spends in school, he or she spends two hours out of school. And how kids spend those after-school and summer hours can significantly impact their lives. Youth without direction often find trouble. Those with access to a safe place with caring adult mentors and enriching programs have a significantly better opportunity for success.”
Westburg continued, “It is our priority to make sure that no child in your community is left without hope and opportunity. That is why we have joined more than 4,000 (Boys & Girls) Clubs nationwide to provide youth with a safe and fun place to go after school with positive adult mentors, healthy lifestyle activities, and character and leadership programs that give them the greatest chances of success in life”
The Boys & Girls Club organization has been a leader in youth development for the past 150 years. More than 4,000 clubs nationwide provide nearly 4 million kids with life-changing after-school and summer programs.
There are more than 30 Boys & Girls Club sites in the Gem State, with 26 traditional clubs, three native clubs and one military youth center.
“I have lived in this community for 30 years and we are so blessed to experience everything the city has to offer but there are some that are not as lucky,” Fornarotto said. “When I worked with the Bannock Youth Foundation there were so many kids that didn't have the same opportunities that others had. So recently, we did some research to find out how we could improve their lives and we believe that a Boys & Girls Club will not only benefit the youth of the community, but it helps on the economic development front as well. A Boys & Girls Club will not only provide kids a place to learn, to be loved and to be nurtured, it also brings more jobs to the area because the center needs to be staffed with professionals.”