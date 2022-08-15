POCATELLO — At around 7:43 pm on Thursday night, a Bell 407 helicopter touched down in the middle of Idaho State University’s Quad. Awaiting its arrival were about 20 individuals, some wearing neon yellow vests labeled Bannock County Search & Rescue, while others donned badges and gear.
This gathering wasn’t a rescue the air crew and search and rescue team had to tackle, however. This night they gathered to attend the joint air rescue training hosted by the Bannock County Search & Rescue team, Portneuf Air Rescue and Idaho State University Public Safety.
“We like to hold these trainings once every year … just to refresh the members on setting up landing zones and working with Portneuf Air Med,” Sgt. Nick Zweigart said. “They’ll come in, land the chopper, and they’ll talk to us about what they’re looking for on areas to land and will refresh our guys on how to load and offload a patient as far as getting them into the helicopter.”
While BCSR has done plenty of air rescue trainings in the past, Idaho State University’s campus was a new training location chosen by both BCSR and ISU Public Safety to broaden each agency’s capacities to respond to emergency events in different environments.
“This is a good opportunity to train with other agencies in case there ever was an incident close to ISU,” Zweigart said. “(ISU Public Safety) will be familiar with the different spots they can land the helicopter.”
Search and rescue members, along with ISU Public safety officers, learned about inter-agency communication, critical patient medical care, how to construct landing zones and more.
Thursday night happened to be Tristen Tallerico’s first air rescue training with BCSR after he joined the team four months ago.
“I decided to get on with search and rescue to learn a little bit more,” said Tallerico, who is a firefighter with North Bannock Fire Department and is studying homeland security at ISU. “I’ve been in the army for almost five years, so I did a little bit of medical training with them, so it just kind of seemed like the natural step.”
Although Tallerico has been on helicopters many times in the past for the army, he explained the training was beneficial as Air Rescue demonstrated how to properly and efficiently load patients into the helicopter, something he wasn’t too familiar with in the past.
“Any way we can make it faster is a benefit,” he said.
Also in attendance was Steve Roberts, who has seven years of experience with BCSR under his belt and has attended dozens of trainings like this in the past. Roberts, who worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 41 years, explained that trainings like this are always important to attend as there is always something new to learn.
“If you don’t get something new out of your training, there’s a problem,” Roberts said. “You should always be open for learning because you can always learn. And the minute you stop learning,and say you know it all, that’s when you’re gonna make a mistake. You’re either gonna get yourself hurt or somebody else.”
Roberts explained that Thursday night’s training has been different in the past since they used a different helicopter, and with that, comes different ways of operating the equipment.
“And these guys are so good to work with,” he added, referring to Portneuf Air Rescue. “I mean…they’re always right there to help you out. I think out of the seven years (I’ve been with BCSC), this has been the best service I’ve worked with from there. So they do an excellent job.”
Both Tellerico and Roberts are part of a team of about 25 individuals who volunteer to be on call 24/7 and dedicate their time, skills and knowledge to assist the community and serve on the Bannock County Search & Rescue team.
“All these guys, they have jobs, they don’t get paid to do this,” Zweigart said. “They truly are here to help the community and be of service. They … take time out from their families, their work to make these trainings happen and they do all that on their own. And that’s a pretty big thing.”