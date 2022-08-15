Sky training

Bannock County Search & Rescue team, Portneuf Air Rescue and Idaho State University Public Safety recently took part in joint air rescue training.

 Stephanie Bachman-West/For the Journal

POCATELLO — At around 7:43 pm on Thursday night, a Bell 407 helicopter touched down in the middle of Idaho State University’s Quad. Awaiting its arrival were about 20 individuals, some wearing neon yellow vests labeled Bannock County Search & Rescue, while others donned badges and gear.

This gathering wasn’t a rescue the air crew and search and rescue team had to tackle, however. This night they gathered to attend the joint air rescue training hosted by the Bannock County Search & Rescue team, Portneuf Air Rescue and Idaho State University Public Safety.

