Spokane County Fire District 10 Deputy Fire Chief Andres Steevens and his wife, Cheryl, walk around the remains of their home on South Granite Drive overlooking Silver Lake, Wash., on Thursday. The couple and other firefighters lost their homes to the Gray fire Aug. 18.
Spokane Valley Fire Department Capt. Duane Hughes was protecting homes from the raging Gray fire. At the same time, his Silver Lake, Wash., home went up in flames.
After about six hours of saving homes and seeing others burn, Hughes drove up to his destroyed house on Aug. 18.
“As we were driving to it, I was almost positive that that’s what we were going to find because there was nothing left of anything on the way to the house,” Hughes said.
The 32-year veteran of the SVFD wasn’t the only firefighter to lose their home to the blaze.
Hughes’ Granite Drive neighbor, Spokane County Fire District 10 Deputy Chief Andres Steevens, also lost his home and possessions.
SVFD Chief Frank Soto Jr. said two other SVFD employees lost their homes, one lost their shop and home but still have their primary residence and a department retiree lost their home in the Gray fire.
Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said he was not aware of any members of his team who lost their homes, but some had property damaged.
Rohrbach said Friday the fire that burned through Medical Lake and other parts of the West Plains destroyed 240 homes and 86 outbuildings.
Hughes, 61, said he was working when he heard the initial call for the Gray fire on the radio. Given the hot, dry and windy conditions, he and other firefighters talked about how there was a good chance they would respond to assist.
They turned out to be right.
The fire engine crew was dispatched to Lakeland Village southwest of Medical Lake as part of a structural protection strike team, Hughes said. Ultimately, they saved several houses that day while others burned.
He said they thought they saved one house where they believed only the siding and part of the interior of the house caught fire. But, the fire spread to the attic and, with resources spread thin across the West Plains and near Elk for the Oregon Road fire, it wasn’t saveable.
“That was disheartening because we spent probably 30 to 45 minutes on that house and just weren’t able to stop it,” Hughes said.
He said he also felt “helpless” because it was a house they normally could save.
“To be out there and see all the devastation, that got to me, especially driving by houses I knew I couldn’t do anything for,” Hughes said. “But there was that satisfaction that being able to help the ones we did, so I guess that tempered the disappointment of not being able to help everybody.”
He said he wasn’t too concerned about his house at first because the wind was blowing away from it. But later, the wind shifted toward Silver Lake, and he knew his house could be in trouble.
