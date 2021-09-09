BLACKFOOT — The Eastern Idaho State Fair has already set four grandstand records in its first five days this year and is nipping at the heels of an all-time attendance record, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to fair Manager Brandon Bird.
“So we’re doing very well and people are enjoying themselves,” Bird said. “Our concessionaires are feeding so much food and we’re having more fun in keeping up with the people who are here rather than getting people here.”
He says the weather’s been beautiful and that always helps.
“It’s a little warm, but when the sun goes down everybody just loves the weather,” Bird said.
And he says things are looking good as the fair, which runs from Sept. 3 to 11, reaches its conclusion on Saturday.
He notes that comedian Jeff Dunham was sold out for his Sept. 9 performance.
“There were 7,500 people here that night to enjoy his great comedy,” he said.
Bird says that it feels like everyone in East Idaho has already been to the fair once this year so they’re inviting everyone to come twice and three times.
“We’re going to finish strong,” he said.
On Friday night, the well-known band Third Eye Blind will perform at the fair.
Further, the demolition derby is drawing a lot of interest.
“I think everyone’s happy to be back together and we’re grateful for being able to be together,” Bird said.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Bird said most people have been staying in family groups, rather than in large gatherings of people.
“Our policy is pretty clear,” he said. “We recommend some things you know for people and we recommend those things and give people the choice to do what they feel is best for themselves and their families.”
He says having COVID-19 in the background hasn’t seemed to have affected what’s happening at the fair overall.
He says the fair is working hard to handle trash and restrooms.
“We’re just keeping things clean and sanitary, and it’s been fantastic,” he said.
Bird says they’ve got a lot of great things happening on the grounds.
That includes the many vendors who are offering vehicles, battery-powered bicycles and other items that they put out for display and sale.
“We’re glad to be back for our vendors,” Bird said. “It’s been a hard year for our entertainers, concessionaires and vendors.”
He says that they all struggled when the fair wasn’t offered a year ago due to the COVID-19 outbreak, so it’s great to be back.
“This is a very important part of their year for making a living,” Bird said. “And we’re glad they’re back with us and that we’re doing the fair business in the right way so that people can come out and enjoy things.”
Further, the fair has an attraction that is amazing to watch.
A man with water jets at the bottom of his feet essentially hovers and does aerobatic tricks, flips and spins above a deep pool of water.
That attraction, called Jetpack Flying Water Circus, is drawing some large crowds on the fairgrounds.
“That’s a fun one to watch,” Bird said. “That’s not something you see every day.”
Another attraction includes area singers on a stage at the fair performing original songs they wrote.
Meanwhile, food available at the fair this year includes staples like the ever popular and sweet tiger ears, corn, hamburgers and a host of food from many other vendors attending the fair.
But parking is at a premium. Parking lots fill quickly and cars have even parked on nearby grassy spaces.