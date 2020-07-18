There will still be some “fun at the fair” in Blackfoot this year, but not nearly as much as Eastern Idaho State Fair officials had hoped for.
They announced on Friday that they are canceling the majority of activities and entertainment they had planned this summer, although they will continue with a few traditional events. EISF officials say they will still hold the 4-H Livestock Competition and Sale and host two nights of the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo with a reduced venue capacity.
“Both of these events are vital to the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and we are pleased to be able to continue these traditions despite the challenges we face in 2020,” a news release states. “Final details and scheduling will be forthcoming, including a variety of ways you can get still your Fair Food Fix this year.”
The fair has been working with local government and health officials for months in hopes of holding the event in a safe and inviting way, but ultimately decided it couldn’t put on the type of event fairgoers expected while meeting the ‘narrow and significant requirements’ local officials had, according to the news release.
“Our hearts go out to the many exhibitors, vendors, businesses, and youth groups that rely on income from the Fair each year. The local youth groups alone will see a loss of over $400,000 that they use throughout the year for funding,” Brandon Bird, EISF general manager, wrote in a Facebook post. “We recognize this will have a huge impact on thousands of businesses and the tens of thousands of people whose talent, dedication, and hard work bring our fair to life each year. The impact of the 2020 Fair being significantly modified will be felt for many years to come in our community.”
The fair that draws nearly 250,000 people to Blackfoot is just one of many events that have been canceled or adjusted this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bear Lake, Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power counties have all said they won’t be holding their traditional fairs this year, although many are making accommodations for 4-H activities.
The Pocatello Greek Festival, Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival, Chubbuck Days and Chubbuck Movies in the Park events have also been canceled.
Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England said Friday they don’t have a lot of COVID-19 cases in the area yet, but numbers have been increasing. That combined with the challenges of holding large gatherings right now and a desire to get children back in school as soon as possible prompted the city’s decision to cancel its events.
“It’s one of those (things where) each of the entities is having to make decisions about how to approach this,” England said. “This was ours.”
Other local organizations are canceling some of their events while they’re still hoping to hold others.
The Bannock County Event Center has rescheduled its concerts, including for KING & COUNTRY and Megadeth, for next year.
Guy Patterson, Bannock County’s business manager and events director, said he’s already working on the concert lineup for 2021.
“I’m hopeful that as a nation we’ll be able to get a hold of this thing and recreate and be outside together next year,” Patterson said.
In the meantime, Portneuf Health Partners and Bannock County are holding Movies at the Port.
The movies, held at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, are free and will take place on Fridays through Aug. 21, beginning around 9:20 p.m. No outside foods or drinks will be allowed, but they will have concessions for sale.
Officials say those who attend do so at their own risk, but they will have safety protocols in place. They’ve marked the grassy area and blocked off some seating in the lower bowl to help keep people apart. They will also require attendees to wear masks at the entry gate and other locations where they can’t meet social distancing requirements.
In addition, those displaying symptoms of COVID-19, those who’ve been exposed to the virus, and those in high-risk categories won’t be allowed to attend the movies, according to a news release.
Officials with the PowMia Awareness Rally and Motorcycle Rodeo also announced on Friday that they will still hold their event on July 24-25 at the Bannock County Event Center.
There are also several events still taking place in Old Town Pocatello.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is held at the Old Town Pavilion on Wednesdays, from 4-8 p.m., and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. And the First Friday Art Walk is still held on the first Friday of the month from 5-8 p.m. at various locations throughout Old Town.
Stephanie Palagi, executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc., says they are planning to hold Gate City Brewfest on Aug. 29, as well.
In addition, Zoo Idaho will hold its Roar & Pour Wine Walk on July 25, and the Oneida County Fair & Rodeo will move forward with its scheduled events next month.