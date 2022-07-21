COVID-19 is resurgent in Idaho following the emergence of a highly contagious omicron subvariant.
Active cases have been on an uptick nationally and in East Idaho this summer from the omicron BA.5 subvariant. COVID-19 active cases in East Idaho were consistently low during spring, hovering at about less than five active reported cases per day, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health data. Active cases have gradually risen since then and reached a high of 96 total reported cases within the eight-county district on July 8.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Bonneville County as a medium-risk zone in its COVID-19 data tracker. Other East Idaho counties at medium-risk are Jefferson, Fremont and Madison.
All of the CDC’s high-risk areas are in western Idaho, where active case rates per 100,000 are over 300 active cases in highly populated counties and about 10 percent of staffed inpatient beds are used by patients with confirmed COVID-19, according to CDC data.
Bonneville County has 269 active cases per 100,000 and nearly 2 percent of staffed inpatient beds are used by COVID-19 patients.
Brain Ziel, Idaho Falls Community Hospital marketing director, said the hospital has seen a couple of COVID-19 inpatients during the recent wave of infections, but nothing comparable to earlier spikes in 2020 and 2021.
“It’s been much more mild to what we saw during the height of the pandemic,” Ziel said.
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center health officials are seeing a similar situation. Coleen Niemann, EIRMC’s director of marketing, said in an email that hospitalizations at EIRMC for COVID-19 related illness remains low, in comparison to previous community surges and the hospital hasn’t experienced a significant increase in hospitalizations recently.
“We encourage all community members to continue to protect themselves from illness: stay current on recommended vaccinations; practice proper handwashing; stay home when not feeling well; and follow CDC protocols for masking in public,” Niemann said in the email.
The BA.5 variant has accounted for 80 percent of infections in the region, according to the CDC. Jodie Powell, a health education specialist with the health district, said in an email that COVID-19 has moved at a rapid pace since the omicron variant surfaced last Thanksgiving, but the BA.5 subvariant is the most contagious strain so far, accounting for more than 50 percent of cases in the U.S. The omicron BA.4 subvariant accounts for about 20 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases.
Lab studies consistently suggest that antibodies triggered by vaccination are less effective at blocking BA.4 and BA.5 than they are at blocking earlier omicron strains, Powell said. This leaves vaccinated and boosted people vulnerable to multiple omicron infections. Data continues to show omicron variants cause less severe disease and death than other variants like the delta variant, which preceded omicron.
Last month, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration recommended that COVID-19 booster shots used this fall be modified to better match more recent variants of the coronavirus, the Associated Press reported. The FDA has yet to make a final decision on the recommendation.
Powell said the health district recommends following CDC guidance for vaccinations and booster shots.