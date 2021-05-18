Eastern Idaho is following the trends from across the state with above-average winter survival of mule deer fawns and elk calves.
A mild winter and slightly lower snowpack contributed to a 61% survival rate of fawns and about 81% of elk calves in two survey areas on the western side of the Upper Snake Region, according to Ivers Hull of the Idaho Fish and Game.
“We’re kind of right in the middle of that statewide report,” Hull said.
Statewide, 77 percent of collared elk calves and 64 percent of mule deer fawns survived through the end of April, Fish and Game reported. That compares with 77 percent and 65 percent through the same period in 2020. The final numbers for 2020 (through the end of May) ended up above average at 73 and 63 percent.
In eastern Idaho, Fish and Game did a collared survey of deer and elk in the Mackay region and the Beaverhead Mountain region. Hull said elk calves generally have a better survival rate than mule deer fawns.
“They’re a little more resistant to drought, harsh weather and periods when there’s not a whole lot available to eat,” he said.
Fish and Game has been conducting surveys of mule deer fawns for the past 23 years. Over that time the average survival has been 57%.
“If survival in 2021 continues to track similarly to 2020, it would mark two years of above-average survival for mule deer fawns statewide, which means mule deer herds are growing,” Fish and Game said in a news release.
Hull said the biggest driver in fawn survival is winter weather.
“The weather, periods of prolonged low temperatures or deep snows, obviously limit what’s available for foraging,” he said. “That’s really the largest driver that we see, particularly for mule deer fawn survival.”
To track deer and elk fawn and calf survival, Fish and Game crews and volunteers trap and place telemetry collars on the animals that allow biologists to track the animals through winter and spring.
“In years with milder winters, like this one, we tend to see the number of mortalities drop off in May,” said Rick Ward, deer and elk program coordinator. “While we anticipate we will see some additional mortality by the end of the month, the statewide survival of mule deer fawns and elk calves is likely to end up being above average this year, barring an unusual event.”
Hull said the latest deer and elk report bodes well for the fall hunting season.
“We do have a really good fawn to doe ratio that we surveyed this year pretty much region-wide for us, that mixed with a good survival equates to a lot more deer on the hills,” Hull said. “We are a little bit dryer than usual, but barring any catastrophic droughts, the outlook is good.”